Alexey Miller and Vagit Alekperov discuss cooperation prospects of Gazprom and LUKOIL

Background

Gazprom and LUKOIL are bound by the 2014–2024 General Agreement on Strategic Partnership, pursuant to which, among other things, LUKOIL supplies gas into Gazprom's gas transmission system.

In 2015, Gazprom's Sosnogorsk GPP started to receive associated petroleum gas from the northern group of fields developed by LUKOIL-Komi.

In 2018, Gazprom and LUKOIL signed the Agreement stating the intention of the parties to jointly develop the Vaneyvisskoye and Layavozhskoye fields in the Nenets Autonomous Area. The document outlines the general terms and procedure for setting up a joint venture on a parity basis to carry out the project.