Church changes name after 50 years. Bethlehem Church becomes City Church

GASTONOA, NC, USA, January 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 1/29/2020

Mark Gillming

City Church

704-823-1600

Mark@citync.com

City Church Gastonia celebrates Grand Opening

Exciting Name change Bethlehem to City Church

Gastonia, NC: Today City Church of Gastonia specializing contemporary music and powerful teaching, announced that they have changed their name to City Church. After being recognized as Bethlehem Church for over 30 years, the church announced it was time to share a new vision for Gaston County. A church for the city in the middle of market place, a loving place, a place that helps the hurting and poor of our city.

Of the church’s recent vision, City Churches Lead Pastor Dickie Spargo said “ We should be a city a hill, and light in the darkness of our community. A church that stays within its four walls isn’t a church at all. The Church is not a noun, it’s a verb…An Action verb!”

To accomplish the momentous change, City Church planned and executed the following:

• Rename our three campuses, New Hope formerly south, Fairview formerly West and Separk formerly North.

• Making sure the vision statements a communicated: “City Church a church for the City” and “A light in the City”.

About City Church,: Citync.com, is one church with different locations based in Gastonia, NC. Founded in the early 50s, City Church is lead by Pastor Dickie Spargo, and reaches thousands every weekend. Grand Opening weekend of February 2nd.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.