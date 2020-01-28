AMERICAN TINNITUS ASSOCIATION CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ELECTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF PRS, INC.

Brazell’s mission is to help both organizations expand support and resources to those experiencing mental-health distress

/EIN News/ -- Vienna, Virginia, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Tinnitus Association is pleased to announce that Chief Executive Officer Torryn P. Brazell, CAE, has been elected to the Board of Directors of PRS, Inc. Brazell, who also serves on the Eric Monday Foundation Board of Directors, a nonprofit dedicated to improving mental-health resources for athletes and coaches, was drawn to PRS because of its extraordinary track record in crisis intervention, community support, and training of employees and volunteers.

“Mental-health statistics reveal that we’re a nation in crisis, which means each of us has a role in bringing hope to the table, be it through honest conversations, getting involved in organizations, such as PRS, or becoming a community volunteer at organizations that support people in crisis or those living in mental health distress," Brazell said.



Brazell’s commitment to improving mental-health support and awareness began with her work at the American Tinnitus Association in 2016. Tinnitus – often called ‘ringing in your ears’ – is a condition that results in the perception of sound/s when no external sound is present. Tinnitus affects approximately 26 million adults in the United States. “Many of us have experienced ringing in our ears after attending a loud concert or party, but the sound usually fades in a few hours or days. With chronic tinnitus, that sound is 24/7, which can lead to insomnia, depression, anxiety, and though rarely, thoughts of suicide,” she said.

When one of Brazell’s close family members was diagnosed with a mental-health disorder, the issues of mental-health awareness, healthcare access, and empathy became very personal. “I discovered how poorly prepared we are to recognize and, perhaps, prevent someone from slipping into a crisis. If we know what to look for, what to ask about, and what to say when someone says something that indicates they might be in crisis, we might have a chance to turn things around for them. Touching lives by restoring hope and/or providing effective support is what PRS does on a daily basis. I’m honored to be a part of that,” Brazell said.

A primary goal for Brazell at both the ATA and PRS is to remove the sense of shame that often comes with feeling weak or vulnerable. “When a friend or family member says, ‘I don’t feel well,’ we immediately suggest that they take the day off or see a doctor. We’re supportive. But what do you do when someone says, "My depression is becoming overwhelming"?

Brazell says that through her work, she and others envision a future where each of us would react empathetically and know how to support someone, as well as who they can turn to for help.

About the ATA

The core purpose of the American Tinnitus Association is to promote relief, prevent, and find cures for tinnitus, evidenced by its core values of compassion, credibility, and responsibility.

The ATA is wholly funded by individual donors and companies to fulfill their critical mission. To continue our work, please donate and become a member so that the ATA can continue to change the lives of those with tinnitus. See www.ATA.org for more information.

If your tinnitus is causing you distress, getting help is crucial. Call 1-800-634-8978, if you need general guidance on tinnitus management and seeking care. If you're in crisis or thinking of harming yourself, call 911 immediately. If your depression and/or anxiety is overwhelming, call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

About PRS, Inc.

PRS is a leading local nonprofit helping those living with serious mental-health issues and anyone who faces life crises achieve independence and self-sufficiency. Operating in Northern Virginia and DC, PRS provides clients with skill training and support to help them recover and rebuild their lives through programs such as: Recovery Academy Day Programs, Community Support Services, Employment Services, Community Housing, Coordinated Specialty Care and CrisisLink—a 24/7 phone, chat and text hotline. www.prsinc.org.

For 24/7 support from CrisisLink, call 1-800-273-TALK or text ‘Connect’ to 855-11. For 24/7 chat support, visit https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat/.

