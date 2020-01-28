TODAY: Hoyer, Committee Chairs to Lead Special Order Hour on the Economy

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD), Joint Economic Committee Vice Chair Don Beyer (VA-08), Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth (KY-03), and Ways & Means Committee Chairman Richard E. Neal (MA-01) will lead a special order hour on Tuesday, January 28, to discuss the economy.



