New SmarTech Analysis Report Identifies Silicon Carbide Additive Manufacturing as the Next $100+ Million Vertical Material Opportunity

/EIN News/ -- CROZET, Va., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmarTech Analysis, the leading provider of industry analysis and market forecasting data to the additive manufacturing industry has released its first market study on the additive manufacturing of silicon carbide ceramics. In the report, the firm looks at upcoming development in the adoption of technologies for silicon carbide part production, resulting in an overall $530 million yearly revenue opportunity by 2029, including nearly 400 million yearly revenues from silicon carbide applications and parts.

As adoption trends gradually become clearer, this report seeks to present opportunities related to the implementation of SiC materials in AM, including the currently most adoption-ready processes such as binder jetting, laser sintering and upcoming ceramic filament extrusion processes, along with all processes that are going to present significant opportunities further down the line, including photopolymerization and material nanoparticle jetting.



About the Report:

This report covers and forecasts revenues associated with all emerging areas of AM where silicon carbide materials can be implemented, many of which are still in the labs. Materials forecasts include reaction bonded SiC, pressureless sintered SiC, recrystallized SiC and SiC nanoparticles. Firms included in this report, that directly or indirectly provided key insights into SiC 3D printing include ExOne, SGL Carbon, Lithoz, Schunk Carbon Technologies, XJet, SiCeram, Nanoe and others.

The ten-year forecasts contained in this report break out the market for SiC in the AM sector by hardware types, SiC material types, services and applications (adoption segments). Both revenue ($ Millions) and volume (units/Kg shipped) are considered in the forecasts.



From the Report:



The overall silicon carbide market is expected to be valued between $6 and $10 billion million by 2025, growing at CAGR’s between 15% and of 17% through 2025.





While the overall market opportunity for silicon carbide parts is still relatively small, the possibilities offered by this material are very significant and could be fully exploited through implementation of AM capabilities. SiC is best suited for complex, advanced parts.



SmarTech sees SiC to growing into a $530-million global market opportunity over the next decade. This forecast is based on several assumptions on current technological developments as well as current viable commercial opportunities. The key element to consider here is that printed parts will represent by far the largest revenue opportunity, generating as much an 80% of overall revenues and driving the market for SiC-specific AM hardware.





Silicon carbide materials are very difficult to process by any AM technology and nearly all current applications are based on reaction bonded silicon carbide (RBSiC). Those—like binder jetting and bound powder extrusion—that do not require light or direct heat as an energy source during the printing process are better suited as SiC is a heat resistant, dark material that does not easily let light through.





Due to the very low cost of SiC powder, combined with the relatively small size of parts produced by AM, the overall market for SiC material is expected to remain a rather small revenue opportunity, peaking at $5 million yearly at the end of the forecast period. Because SiC in powder form is so affordable compared to other advanced ceramics - while it is so valuable as a solid due to its impressive material properties - it provides a unique and very interesting value proposition for AM.





The defense industry is currently the largest adopter of 3D printed SiC parts, which are used for missile control system as well as, potentially, for lightweight armor components. Another common first adoption segment is production of kiln furniture elements and in general the heat management industry, with current applications in heat exchange systems as well.

About SmarTech Analysis:



Since 2013 SmarTech Analysis has published reports on all the important revenue opportunities in the 3D printing/additive manufacturing sector and is considered the leading industry analyst firm providing coverage of this sector. SmarTech analysis and data drives strategy development in the additive industry, and has been adopted and presented by many of the industry’s largest firms.

Silicon Carbide Additive Manufacturing Markets SiC Additive Manufacturing Revenues ($USM) by Segment



