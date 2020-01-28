Holiday Inn Club Vacations® Gives Families a Chance to Win a Vacation of a Lifetime Through One in a Million Sweepstakes

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, FLA., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated, a national vacation ownership company, today announces the launch of its One in a Million Sweepstakes, which will give six random winners the opportunity to take a vacation of a lifetime with one million IHG® Rewards Club points and $5,000 in spending money. Points may be used to stay at any of the 29 Holiday Inn Club Vacations resorts or nearly 5,800 IHG® Hotels & Resorts partner hotels.

“Nothing brings families closer together than a great vacation,” said Denise Godreau, Chief Brand and Innovation Officer at Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated. “Whether it’s a spring break trip to Orlando’s theme parks, a summer road trip across the U.S., or even a European tour—families have a chance to win the trip they’ve always dreamed about. Between our family-friendly resorts located in top U.S. travel destinations and the vast network of IHG hotels in more than 100 countries, the possibilities are endless.”

To enter, participants must visit OneInAMillionSweeps.com/HCV to complete the registration form and must be at least 25 years old at the time of entry. Additional entry methods can be found in the official rules, and each participant may enter the sweepstakes once per day per period.

The sweepstakes will run until Dec. 31, 2020. One winner will be selected at the conclusion of the sweepstakes’ six entry periods, ending Feb. 29, 2020, April 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, Aug. 31, 2020, Oct. 31, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2020. Participants must re-enter in each period to continue qualifying for the drawing.

For more information on the One in a Million Sweepstakes, including the official sweepstakes rules, visit OneInAMillionSweeps.com/HCV.

About Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated

Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated encompasses 29 resorts and more than 7,900 villas in the U.S., with more than 365,000 timeshare owners and 5,300+ employees. Established by Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson, the Company has been a leader in the vacation ownership industry since 1982, when it opened its flagship property, Holiday Inn Club Vacations® at Orange Lake Resort in Orlando, Fla., located next to the Walt Disney World® Resort.

