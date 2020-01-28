New event launch CREATE to target emerging restaurant and food retail companies that are defining the future of the food economy

/EIN News/ -- The inaugural event from Informa to take place September 14-16, 2020 in Washington, D.C.

Invitation requests are currently being accepted.

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Connect, a division of Informa PLC, announced the launch of its latest innovation event, CREATE, taking place September 14-16, 2020 at the MGM National Harbor in Washington, D.C. The event, designed for senior executives from emerging to mid-size restaurant growth concepts and emerging food retail and e-commerce concepts, centers on the future of the food economy.

The invitation-only event provides its executive community with an interactive, networking-rich experience featuring food industry change-makers, product and service innovations, disruptive technologies and expert-led discussion groups. CREATE participants will hear from restaurant and foodservice pioneers steering the market’s most pressing growth topics, from workforce diversity to sustainability to plant-based menus to automation and more.

CREATE is supported by Informa’s market-leading restaurant, foodservice and innovation businesses including Nation’s Restaurant News, Restaurant Hospitality, Supermarket News, and FEI/Front End of Innovation.

“CREATE answers the call from all corners of the food ecosystem for an intimate experience that allows executives to dive deeper into the topics shaping the future,” says Sarah Lockyer, Group Publisher of The Restaurant and Food Group at Informa Connect. “Every inch of the CREATE event experience reflects the voice of our customers who are launching and scaling their concepts, products and solutions amidst a great period of change and innovation. From the experiential, no-booth format to the 'TED'-style discussion groups and invitation only curation process, these executives are looking for a different forum to connect with peers. CREATE will be that community.”

About CREATE

CREATE is an invitation-only forum exclusively dedicated to emerging restaurant and retail foodservice innovators that are redefining the food ecosystem with world-changing ideas around menu, technology, workforce strategies and the customer experience.

About Informa Connect

Informa Connect is a specialist in content-driven events and digital communities that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn and share knowledge. We operate major branded events in Restaurant & Foodservice, Global Finance, Life Sciences and Pharma, Construction & Real Estate, and in a number of other specialist markets and connect communities online year-round.

