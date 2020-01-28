Readout from Chairman Reed’s Meeting with Cote d’Ivoire’s Ambassador to the United States Mamadou Haidara

President and Chairman of the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) Kimberly A. Reed met today with Cote d’Ivoire’s Ambassador to the United States Mamadou Haidara to discuss how EXIM can help American businesses export their “Made in the U.S.A.” goods and services to Cote d'Ivoire.

During the meeting, Chairman Reed and Ambassador Haidara discussed how EXIM can support projects in Cote d'Ivoire and fulfill the Trump Administration’s Prosper Africa initiative aimed at increasing two-way trade and investment with Africa. They also reviewed EXIM’s historic seven-year reauthorization, which includes a congressional directive to focus on economic and national security challenges from China.

In September, Chairman Reed participated a roundtable discussion in New York City that included representatives from Cote d'Ivoire, which was held in conjunction with the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and highlighted how EXIM support for American exports creates economic growth and prosperity in both the United States and Africa.

In December 2018, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and Minister of Foreign Affairs Marcel Amon-Tanoh signed a memorandum of understanding (link is external) (MOU) aimed at expanding commercial ties between their two nations, which cites EXIM’s intention to consider requests for financing or insurance for eligible U.S. exports for priority projects in Cote d'Ivoire.

EXIM receives guidance and advice from the congressionally mandated Sub-Saharan Africa Advisory Committee regarding EXIM policies and programs designed to encourage the expansion of financing support for U.S. manufactured goods and services in sub-Saharan Africa.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.