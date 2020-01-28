Global Automotive OE Lighting (Halogen, HID Xenon, LED) Markets, Forecast to 2034

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive OE Lighting Market - Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Updated in the last quarter, this report provides a comprehensive overview of the automotive OE global lighting sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.



Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data, this global market study includes:

Automotive OE front lighting (halogen, HID Xenon, LED) fitment and market size data for the top 14* markets

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including HID, adaptive, LED daytime running lamps, laser lighting, LED rear lamps, holographic lighting, lighting colour and quality, pedestrian protection, OLEDs)

Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Valeo, SL Corporation, Federal Mogul

Updated profiles of the major automotive lighting suppliers including their strategies and prospects

Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis

*The top 14 markets accounting for over 98% of global light vehicle production include: North America (US, Canada and Mexico) ; Mercosur (Brazil and Argentina); Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Austria, Finland and Morocco) ; Central Europe (Turkey, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Serbia and Slovenia); Russia; Japan; China; India; Korea; Thailand; Other Asia; Iran; South Africa; Australia.



The lighting market forecast report will enable you to:

Gain a quick overview of the automotive lighting sector globally

Understand the size and scope of the top 14 markets

Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans

Review the latest and most significant technological developments

Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them

Spot opportunities and threats in this sector

Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects

Prepare supply and demand forecasts

Produce internal sales plans and forecasts

Carry out competitive intelligence

Key Topics Covered



Introduction

Pester analysis

Companies Lamp set makers Automotive Lighting Flextronics Automotive GmbH & Co. KG (formerly Sidler Automotive) Grupo Antolin Irausa, S.A. Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd. Ichikoh Industries, Ltd. Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd Odelo (Farba) SL Corporation Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. Valeo SA Varroc ZKW Light source suppliers Osram Philips Lighting

Forecasts Halogen HID Xenon LED front lights Regional fitment rates Australia China Europe India Iran Japan Korea NAFTA Other Asia Pacific Russia South Africa South America Thailand Worldwide

Lighting categories

Markets Europe Japan North America South Korea

Regulations

Technologies Front lighting Adaptive front lighting systems Daytime running lights Halogen lighting Advanced halogen lamps Headlamp performance High intensity discharge headlamps Laser lighting LED headlamps Audi leading the way in LEDs - with help from Hella Hella sees huge potential in LEDs Hyundai Mobis partners with Samsung LED Koito - leading the way in LEDs in Japan LED headlamp projections Technical issues Valeo's solution Other rear lighting issues Interior lighting Legacy lamps still widely prevalent Light colour, light quality Organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) Pedestrian protection Rear lighting LED rear lamps - and holographic lighting Hella's first LED solutions



