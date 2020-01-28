The Lottery Market is expected to grow by USD 30.12 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

Lottery Market in US 2020-2024. The analyst has been monitoring the lottery market in US and it is poised to grow by USD 30. 12 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lottery Market in the US 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04068937/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on lottery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by High penetration of smartphones. In addition, advancing technologies is anticipated to boost the growth of the lottery market as well.



Market Segmentation

The lottery market is segmented as below:

Type

• Scratch-off games

• Terminal-based games

• Sports lotteries



Platform

• Traditional

• Online



Geographic segmentation

• US



Key Trends for lottery market growth

This study identifies advancing technologies as the prime reasons driving the lottery market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in lottery market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the lottery market in US, including some of the vendors such as Arizona Lottery, Florida Lottery, International Game Technology Plc, INTRALOT SA, New York State Gaming Commission, PA Lottery, Pollard Banknote Ltd., Scientific Games Corp., Texas Lottery Commission and The California State Lottery.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04068937/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.