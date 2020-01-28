Imagen Venues Launches New Site Featuring Its Multiple Houston Event Venues

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagen Venues is excited to announce the launch of its new website at ImagenVenues.com . The site features Imagen’s multi-purpose, full-service event venues including Houston Stampede Event Center , Escapade Event Center , and a large outdoor venue, all located on over 30 acres in Houston, Texas.



“We previously promoted the event centers separately on their own websites,” says Alison Cooke, Imagen’s Director of Sales & Events. “The new site makes it easier to visualize the multiple options available for hosting private and corporate events with Imagen Venues.”

Stampede, a popular Texas-themed venue, is recognized for its events featuring the biggest names in country music such as Merle Haggard, Clay Walker, Tracy Lawrence, and Gary Allan. The 35,000 square-foot venue with a total capacity of 4,000 people offers three unique event spaces, including the recently renovated Lone Star room . On the main floor is a large stage, 2,100 square-foot hardwood dance floor and the mechanical bull, Megawatt 2.0.

Escapade is a 50,000 square-foot venue offering four different event spaces with a combined 5,900-person capacity. Hosting legendary artists such as Pit Bull, Wisin & Yandel, Prince Royce and Los Tigres del Norte, Escapade became known as Houston’s “heart of Mexican Regional music.”

Just outside is Imagen’s outdoor venue , situated behind the two event centers. This versatile venue with a 30×50 covered stage, up to 40 covered vendor booths, and more provides space for large outdoor events. Paved parking is also provided.

Imagen Venues, an independent, locally owned events and entertainment destination near George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), minutes from downtown Houston, offers much more than event space rental, says Cooke.

“With our professional event planning services, full-service catering and bars, state-of-the-art technology, friendly event staff, and unique entertainment and activities, Imagen Venues makes hosting events in Houston easy.”

To learn more about Imagen Venues, visit the new website at www.imagenvenues.com .

About Imagen Venues

Imagen Venues is the premier full-service venue for events and entertainment in Houston, Texas. With two spacious, multiple-purpose event centers and a large outdoor venue, Imagen creates and delivers successful, custom private and corporate events for small to large groups.

For more information, contact:

Alison Cooke

Director of Sales & Events

Imagen Venues

11903 Eastex Freeway, Houston, TX 77039

(832) 341-5879

Alison@ImagenVenues.com







