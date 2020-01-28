REMINDER/Media Advisory: Bombardier and Centennial College to announce new milestones in long-term partnership

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier and Centennial College will be celebrating their long-term collaboration with two special announcements on January 28, 2020, among Centennial students and representatives, as well as industry stakeholders.



A press conference will follow, as well as a photo opportunity. The award-winning flagship Global 7500 aircraft will be on-site for private tours, through appointment only, by registering with Jessica McDonald jessica.mcdonald@bombardier.com .

DATE: Tuesday, January 28, 2020 TIME: 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. (EST) LOCATION : Centennial College

Downsview Campus

65 Carl Hall Road

North York, ON

About Bombardier

With over 68,000 employees, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries as well as a broad portfolio of products and services for the business aviation, commercial aviation and rail transportation markets. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. The company is recognized on the 2019 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World Index. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

Bombardier and Global 7500 are trademarks of Bombardier Inc.

For Information

Jessica McDonald

Advisor, Media Relations

Bombardier Inc.

514-262-7255

Mark Toljagic

Senior Communications Officer

Centennial College

416-289-5000, ext. 7142



