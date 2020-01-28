Former Tableau CMO Elissa Fink Joins Pantheon Board of Directors

New Board hire with over 20 years of digital marketing experience reflects powerful growth of WebOps adoption bringing marketing and developer teams together

“Your website is absolutely critical. It’s where people go for information; it’s where your campaigns and data flow through; it’s where customers buy. It’s the bedrock of your customers’ experiences. So it’s essential that marketing runs it and runs it well,” said Elissa Fink. “I’m thrilled to work with Pantheon to help show the world that marketers are up to the task of owning, operating, and yes, even shipping software to get their job done.”

Under Elissa’s tenure, Tableau.com — running on Pantheon’s platform — drove over 90% of new business opportunities as the company grew to over a billion in annual revenue. When she took over tableau.com the site improved on core uptime and speed metrics, as team productivity, driving increases in paid and earned campaign performance, better conversion rates, and ultimately more pipeline.

As marketing increasingly becomes more data-driven, the rise of Agile marketing is empowering marketers to take on more technical roles. With the right WebOps platform, a marketing operations team can competently own management of the site with minimal need to rely on in-house development. With just a few staff developers or an agency on retainer, the CMO can gradually be empowered to create and follow their own roadmap. Implementing WebOps gives the marketing team the ability to iterate on the design and functionality of the site over time and ensures that the software powering the website (the CMS) can directly serve the needs of the marketing team. This makes it possible to realize the benefits of A/B testing, content personalization, and other modern digital campaign tactics. Elissa Fink’s experience walks the line of both worlds and serves as an example of the kind of mindset that is created when both marketing and technology work together.

“We are incredibly excited to have Elissa Fink join our Board of Directors,” said Pantheon CEO, Zack Rosen. “With her experience implementing web operations at a global publicly-traded company, Elissa brings an extremely valuable perspective to the table.”

Fink’s hiring to the Board of Directors signifies Pantheon’s dedication to bridging the gap between marketers and developers, raises the bar of quality and efficiency for website operations, while increasing the ability to transform and accelerate market adoption of WebOps. With Fink’s unique CMO experience and CTO perspective, Pantheon strengthens its commitment to servicing customers with the latest emerging best practices and continues to lead as an example of implementing WebOps at scale.

About Pantheon

Pantheon is a WebOps platform for Drupal and WordPress, running more than 300,000 sites in the cloud and serving over 10 billion page views a month. Pantheon’s multitenant, container-based platform enables organizations to manage all of their websites from a single dashboard. Customers include DocuSign, Lyft, Google, Home Depot, Stitch Fix, Yale, Coach, United Nations, and IBM. For more information, visit pantheon.io.

