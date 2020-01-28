United Fiber & Data Appoints Felipe J. Alvarez as Chief Executive Officer

New CEO to Bring Fresh Perspective, Telecom Experience and Expertise to Position UFD for Long-Term Success and Further Drive Revenue Growth and Profitability

YORK, Pa., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Fiber & Data (UFD) , a privately owned telecommunications provider, today announced that its Board of Managers has appointed Felipe J. Alvarez as chief executive officer effective immediately.



Alvarez has been working with United Fiber & Data for the past four months and has principally served as an independent key advisor on the company’s board.

“We are pleased to welcome Felipe as our new CEO. Felipe is a proven leader, a leading advocate for the telecom industry and an experienced CEO who has excelled at strategic leadership and execution in the telecom industry. He is well-positioned to lead UFD in the future,” said Christopher Lodge, UFD’s chief operating officer and member of the board. “With more than 30 years in executive leadership roles in the telecommunications and technology industries, including serving as CEO of Axiom Fiber Networks and Senior Vice President of ExteNet Systems, Inc., Felipe has demonstrated a strong track record in growing new telecommunication infrastructure businesses; initiating and leading change; developing successful process and business improvements that drive productivity, reliability, and client satisfaction; and delivering innovative network solutions.”

“I am honored by this appointment and by the Board’s confidence,” said Alvarez. “Over the last four months as a key advisor to UFD, I have gained a significant understanding of United Fiber & Data and its unique potential. I have deep respect for the work done to get United Fiber & Data fully operational, and have been impressed by the team, their spirit, and commitment to provide flexible solutions built around the customer’s needs. I am delighted to be working with them in taking UFD thru its next chapter and fully realizing the company’s potential.”

Before joining UFD, Alvarez served in executive leadership positions for both startup and established telecom firms such as ExteNet Systems, Inc., Sidera Networks/RCN Metro Optical Networks, and Hibernia Networks. His career accomplishments include developing and executing plans to construct and grow advanced optical metropolitan area communications networks in locations such as the Chicago and New York City metro regions. While serving as CEO of Axiom Fiber Networks, Alvarez directed the deployment of the company’s more than 15 miles of high-density fiber-optic cable throughout Manhattan and established points of presence within the top six carrier hotels in New York City. In his role as CEO of FJ Alvarez Advisors/Spark Technology Advisors, he continues to provide strategic direction and consulting services to multimillion-dollar corporations in the networking and telecommunications industries in areas related to critical strategy, operations, infrastructure and organization. Alvarez holds a Master of Business Administration degree from New York University Stern School of Business.

For more information, visit www.UFD.com .

About United Fiber & Data, LLC

United Fiber & Data is a privately held telecommunications company focused on providing high-capacity, low latency, geographically diverse fiber optic network solutions in the northeastern United States. UFD provides high-capacity pathway diversity and data storage redundancy far from the congestion and single points of failure associated with the I-95 corridor. UFD’s diverse dark fiber network includes a wholly owned and operated high fiber count metro network including over 70 miles of laterals with over 330 buildings on net in New York City and a newly constructed long-haul fiber route of more than 400 miles connecting New York City and Ashburn, Virginia.

United Fiber & Data Media Contact:

Claudia Bantel, Marketing Director

+1 855-255-5244

press@ufd.com







