The Global Smart Shade Devices Market is expected to grow by USD 300.07 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 66% during the forecast period

Global Smart Shade Devices Market 2020-2024. The analyst has been monitoring the global smart shade devices market and it is poised to grow by USD 300. 07 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 66% during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Shade Devices Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04611122/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on smart shade devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by need for convenience leading to increased demand for home automation systems. In addition, emergence of IOT and artificial intelligence-based smart shade devices is anticipated to boost the growth of the smart shade devices market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global smart shade devices market is segmented as below:

Distribution channel

• Retail

• Others



Technology

• Wi-Fi

• Bluetooth and BLE

• Others



End-user

• Residential

• Commercial



Geographic segmentation

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



Key Trends for smart shade devices market growth

This study identifies emergence of IOT and artificial intelligence-based smart shade devices as the prime reasons driving the smart shade devices market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in smart shade devices market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the smart shade devices market, including some of the vendors such as Coulisse BV, Crestron Electronics Inc., Hunter Douglas NV, Loxone Electronics GmBH, Pella Corp., Skyco Shading Systems Inc., Somfy SA, Springs Window Fashions LLC, The Denver Shade Co. and Vertilux Corp. Pty Ltd.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04611122/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.