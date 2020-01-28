Global Light Vehicle Steering Market Outlook 2020-2034

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Light Vehicle Steering Market - Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Updated in the last quarter, this report provides a comprehensive overview of the global OE steering systems sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.



Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data, this global market study includes:

Automotive OE steering systems (manual, hydraulic powered, electric powered hydraulic, electric powered) fitment and market size data for the top 14* markets

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including dual-pinion EPS systems, column-mounted systems, modular steering columns, sensor technology, wheel-locking mechanisms, car steering wheels)

Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including TRW, Prodrive, Cruden, ZF, Nexteer (news and interviews only available in QUBE)

Updated profiles of the major automotive steering system suppliers including their strategies and prospects

Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis

*The top 14 markets accounting for over 98% of global light vehicle production include: North America (US, Canada and Mexico) ; Mercosur (Brazil and Argentina); Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Austria, Finland and Morocco) ; Central Europe (Turkey, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Serbia and Slovenia); Russia; Japan; China; India; Korea; Thailand; Other Asia; Iran; South Africa; Australia.



You can use this report to:

Gain a quick overview of the automotive steering systems sector globally

Understand the size and scope of the top 14 markets

Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans

Review the latest and most significant technological developments

Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them

Spot opportunities and threats in this sector

Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects

Prepare supply and demand forecasts

Produce internal sales plans and forecasts

Carry out competitive intelligence

Key Topics Covered



Introduction

Pester analysis

Companies China Automotive Systems Inc. JTEKT Corporation Mando Corporation Nexteer Automotive Customers Merger and acquisition activity NSK Ltd Infrastructure Merger and acquisition activity Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH Showa Corporation ThyssenKrupp AG ZF Friedrichshafen AG TRW Automotive Customers and contracts Infrastructure Others Federal Mogul Corporation Hella Hitachi Automotive Systems Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd. Knorr-Bremse SteeringSystems KYB Mando Corp Martinrea International Inc. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Remy International Sona Koyo Steering Systems Trelleborg

Forecasts Electric powered hydraulic steering Electric powered steering systems Column drive electric power steering Pinion drive electric power steering Rack drive electric power steering Hydraulic powered steering Manual steering - rack and pinion Manual steering - recirculating ball Regional fitment rates

Markets China Electric steering systems Emerging markets Hydraulic steering systems Japan

Technologies Active front steering EPS China Automotive Systems' solutions JTEKT's solutions Nexteer's solutions NSK's solutions Robert Bosch Automotive Steering's solutions Showa Corp's solutions ZF's solutions Other NSK's solutions Rear wheel steering Steering column Nexteer's column-mounted steering systems Steering wheel vibrations Tomorrow's steering systems Steer-by-wire

Archive Brazil Delphi Automotive LLP ThyssenKrupp Presta's modular steering column concept



