The Global Genomics Market is expected to grow by USD 17.23 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period

Global Genomics Market 2020-2024. The analyst has been monitoring the global genomics market and it is poised to grow by USD 17. 23 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Genomics Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04647369/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on genomics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for creating and upgrading genome databases. In addition, growing adoption of single cell-based genomic analysis is anticipated to boost the growth of the genomics market as well.



Market Segmentation

The genomics market is segmented as below:

Solution

• Products

• Services



Geographic segmentation

• Asia

• Europe

• North America

• ROW



Key Trends for genomics market growth

This study identifies growing adoption of single cell-based genomic analysis as the prime reasons driving the genomics market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in genomics market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the genomics market, including some of the vendors such as Agilent Technologies Inc., BGI Genomics Co. Ltd. , Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., Illumina Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04647369/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.