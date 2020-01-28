Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY / BAYZF) Shareholder Alert: Over 10,000 Lawsuits in connection with Monsanto’s Roundup announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that over 10,000 lawsuits were filed in connection with Monsanto’s Roundup.



The plaintiffs allege to have been exposed to glyphosate-based products manufactured by Bayer's subsidiary Monsanto. Glyphosate is the active ingredient contained in a number of Monsanto's herbicides, including Roundup-branded products. The plaintiffs allege personal injuries resulting from exposure to those products, including non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) and multiple myeloma, and seek compensatory and punitive damages.

In August 2018, a state court jury in San Francisco, California, awarded roughly US$39 million in compensatory and US$250 million in punitive damages to a plaintiff who claimed that a Monsanto product caused his non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The punitive damages were subsequently reduced by the trial court to roughly US$39 million. Bayer has filed an appeal with the California Court of Appeal.



