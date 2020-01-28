Lift & Co. Announces Date for its Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lift & Co. Corp. (“Lift & Co.” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019 on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 after market close. The Company will subsequently hold a conference call on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 9:00 am Eastern Time hosted by Matei Olaru, Chief Executive Officer, and Kasia Malz, Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer session will follow.



Conference Call Details:

Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Time: 9:00 AM Eastern Time

Participant Dial-in Numbers:

Local - (+1) 866-211-3050

International - (+1) 647-689-6572

Conference ID: 3789264

Recording Playback Numbers:

Local - (+1) 416-621-4642

Toll Free - (+1) 800-585-8367

Expiry Date: March 5, 2020 11:59 PM

ABOUT LIFT & CO.

Lift & Co. (TSXV: LIFT) is a publicly traded technology company modernizing the cannabis industry.

SOURCE Lift & Co. Corp.

Contact information:

Lift & Co.:

Nikki Laoutaris

Communications Manager

647-464-0148

nlaoutaris@lift.co

Kasia Malz

Chief Financial Officer

416-953-6657

kasia@lift.co

Investor Relations:

Thesis Capital

Prit Singh

905-510-7636

psingh@thesiscapital.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.