The Global Smart Home Appliances Market is expected to grow by USD 31.66 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period

Global Smart Home Appliances Market 2020-2024. The analyst has been monitoring the global smart home appliances market and it is poised to grow by USD 31. 66 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Home Appliances Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05351779/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on smart home appliances market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing adoption of wireless connecting devices and IoT. In addition, growing smartphone penetration and increasing internet speed is anticipated to boost the growth of the smart home appliances market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global smart home appliances market is segmented as below:

Product

• Smart washing machines and dryers

• Smart air conditioners

• Smart refrigerators

• Smart microwave ovens

• Smart dishwashers



Distribution channel

• Offline

• Online



Geographic segmentation

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



Key Trends for smart home appliances market growth

This study identifies growing smartphone penetration and increasing internet speed as the prime reasons driving the smart home appliances market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in smart home appliances market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the smart home appliances market, including some of the vendors such as AB Electrolux, General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp. and Whirlpool Corp.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05351779/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.