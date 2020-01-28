Global Soft Magnetic Materials Market with CAGR Projections to 2024
There are major complexities inherent in the global soft magnetic materials industry and several concurrent trends that are driving different sub-segments of the market in different directions. During most of the last two decades, markets for soft magnetic materials have more or less tracked overall industrial and consumer product development trends in two primary categories: electronics and industrial/utility products. However, a combination of emerging trends in demand for key end products, combined with the availability of new, more efficient and more effective soft magnet materials, is driving markets more rapidly than ever. Key factors include increasing demand for high-efficiency electric motors, particularly in the global automotive industry as electric vehicles (EVs) finally begin to make a meaningful push into global markets; development of new and replacement electric power grid infrastructure; improved efficiency; trends in consumer electronics; development of new opportunities in medical and healthcare; and the availability of new soft magnetic materials that improve performance over standard/conventional technologies.
This study provides a comprehensive review of soft magnetic materials/technologies, including but not limited to the largest and fastest growing technologies and applications. To this end, the report offers realistic market projections; summarizes key industry players as well as industry trends and product trends; provides an overview of relevant technologies and applications; and most importantly, helps you and your team identify market hot spots, cold spots, points of entry, tappable niches and pitfalls to avoid. The study is relevant to companies, teams, individuals and others operating within the industry, as well as upstream suppliers, downstream end users, investors and other players in this space.
Markets in the second application category, consumer and medical applications, include splits for each of the following applications in the full report: consumer product electric motors, consumer electronics and medical applications. Additional splits for each of the eight total applications are provided in the full report, as are splits for each of the following soft magnetic materials: powdered iron cores, soft ferrites, soft iron, iron-phosphorous alloys, iron-silicon alloys/electrical steel, iron-nickel alloys, iron-cobalt alloys and amorphous nanocrystalline alloys.
Finally, for each application and for each soft magnetic material category, the full study provides market breakdowns for each of the following regions and countries: North America, Europe and Asia.
Key report highlights:
- A descriptive study and analysis of the global markets for soft magnetic materials
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of CAGRs through 2024
- Quantification of the market potential for soft magnetic materials by material type, application, end use industry, and geographical region
- Emphasis on the industry driven underlying markets, government regulations, technology updates along with recent advancements within the segment
- Exclusive chapter on market and industry drivers and structure encompassing supply chain analysis, industry organizations and support systems, market drivers & impediments, and regional considerations for the industry
- Patent analysis covering patent overview, patent trends, and R&D and market development
- Company profiles of manufacturers, suppliers, and supply chain participants of soft magnetic materials.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Summary and Highlights
3. Market and Technology Background
- Soft Magnet
- Coercivity
- Polarity
- Permeability
- Benefits of Soft Magnetic Materials
- Summary of Soft Magnetic Materials and Applications
- Soft Magnetic Materials: A Brief History
- AC vs. DC Applications
- Soft Magnet Technologies
- Powdered Iron Cores
- Soft Ferrites
- Soft Iron and Iron Alloys
- Iron-Phosphorous Alloys
- Iron-Silicon Alloys/Electrical Steels
- Iron-Nickel Alloys
- Iron-Cobalt Alloys
- Amorphous Nanocrystalline Alloys
- Soft Magnet Technology Applications
- Industrial Transformers
- High-frequency Power Conversion for Industry
- Solenoids and Actuators
- Industrial and Automotive Electric Motors
- Consumer Product Electric Motors
- Consumer Electronics
- Telecom
- Medical Applications
- Technologies Not Included in This Report
4. Global Market Summary
- Scope of the Market Analysis
- Global Market for Soft Magnetic Material Technologies by Region
- Global Market for Soft Magnet Technologies by Material Type
- Global Market for Soft Magnetic Materials by Application
5. Market Breakdown by Technology
- Global Market for Powdered Iron Cores
- Global Market for Soft Ferrites
- Global Market for Soft Iron
- Global Market for Iron-Phosphorous Alloys
- Global Market for Iron-Silicon Alloys
- Global Market for Iron-Nickel Alloys
- Global Market for Iron-Cobalt Alloys
- Global Market for Amorphous Nanocrystalline Alloys
6. Market Breakdown by Application
- Soft Magnetic Materials Applications: Industrial Transformers
- Soft Magnetic Materials Applications: High-frequency Power Conversion for Industry
- Soft Magnetic Materials Applications: Solenoids and Actuators
- Soft Magnetic Materials Applications: Industrial and Automotive Electric Motors
- Soft Magnetic Materials Applications: Consumer Product Electric Motors
- Soft Magnetic Materials Applications: Consumer Electronics
- Soft Magnetic Materials Applications: Telecommunications
- Soft Magnetic Materials Applications: Medical Applications
7. Industry Trends and Market Opportunities
- Supply Chains
- Raw Materials Extraction
- Commodity Supply Chain
- Basic Materials Manufacturers and Fabricators
- Semiconductor Manufacturers
- Electronics Equipment Manufacturers
- Alloy and Powder Producers
- Specialty Magnetic Materials Manufacturers
- Original Equipment Manufacturers
- Specialty Equipment Manufacturers
- Distributors
- End Users
- Industry and Key Research Organizations
- Summary of Growth Drivers, Inhibitors and Industry Trends
- Efficiency: Managing Energy Losses in Electric Steels (Iron-Silicon Alloys)
- Electric Vehicle Demand
- Renewable Power Production
- Efficiency: Utility-scale Transformer Trends
- Rise of Biotech and Medical
- China's Magnet Industry
- Sustainability and Social Responsibility
8. Patent Review/New Developments
- Patents Granted Annually
- Patent Country of Origin
- Key Players
- Patent Code Map
- Patent Materials Map
- Patent Summary
9. Company Profiles
- ACAL BFI
- AMES
- Amogreentech
- Anhui Astromagnet Co., Ltd.
- Arnold Magnetic Technologies
- Bomantec
- Carpenter Technology Corp.
- Daido Steel Co.
- Denso Corp.
- Dexter Magnetic Technologies Inc.
- Ferroxcube International Holding
- FJ Industries
- Fluxtrol Inc.
- GKN Plc
- GKN Sinter Metals Inc.
- Hitachi Metals Ltd.
- Hoganas Ab
- Horizon Technology
- Kobe Steel Ltd.
- Laird Technologies Inc.
- Magnetics
- Mate Co., Ltd.
- Melta
- Micrometals Inc.
- Mk Magnetics Inc.
- MMG Canada Ltd.
- Nicofe Materials
- Powder Metal Group
- Sanyo Special Steel Co., Ltd.
- Schunk Sinter Metals
- SG Technologies Ltd.
- Sigma-Aldrich
- Sintex A/S
- Steward Advanced Materials Inc.
- Sumitomo Electric Industries
- Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.
- Taiyo Yuden Kk
- TDK Corp.
- Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd.
- Vacuumschmelze Gmbh & Co. Kg
