Global Soft Magnetic Materials Market with CAGR Projections to 2024

There are major complexities inherent in the global soft magnetic materials industry and several concurrent trends that are driving different sub-segments of the market in different directions. During most of the last two decades, markets for soft magnetic materials have more or less tracked overall industrial and consumer product development trends in two primary categories: electronics and industrial/utility products. However, a combination of emerging trends in demand for key end products, combined with the availability of new, more efficient and more effective soft magnet materials, is driving markets more rapidly than ever. Key factors include increasing demand for high-efficiency electric motors, particularly in the global automotive industry as electric vehicles (EVs) finally begin to make a meaningful push into global markets; development of new and replacement electric power grid infrastructure; improved efficiency; trends in consumer electronics; development of new opportunities in medical and healthcare; and the availability of new soft magnetic materials that improve performance over standard/conventional technologies.



This study provides a comprehensive review of soft magnetic materials/technologies, including but not limited to the largest and fastest growing technologies and applications. To this end, the report offers realistic market projections; summarizes key industry players as well as industry trends and product trends; provides an overview of relevant technologies and applications; and most importantly, helps you and your team identify market hot spots, cold spots, points of entry, tappable niches and pitfalls to avoid. The study is relevant to companies, teams, individuals and others operating within the industry, as well as upstream suppliers, downstream end users, investors and other players in this space.





Markets in the second application category, consumer and medical applications, include splits for each of the following applications in the full report: consumer product electric motors, consumer electronics and medical applications. Additional splits for each of the eight total applications are provided in the full report, as are splits for each of the following soft magnetic materials: powdered iron cores, soft ferrites, soft iron, iron-phosphorous alloys, iron-silicon alloys/electrical steel, iron-nickel alloys, iron-cobalt alloys and amorphous nanocrystalline alloys.







Finally, for each application and for each soft magnetic material category, the full study provides market breakdowns for each of the following regions and countries: North America, Europe and Asia.





Key report highlights:



A descriptive study and analysis of the global markets for soft magnetic materials

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of CAGRs through 2024

Quantification of the market potential for soft magnetic materials by material type, application, end use industry, and geographical region

Emphasis on the industry driven underlying markets, government regulations, technology updates along with recent advancements within the segment

Exclusive chapter on market and industry drivers and structure encompassing supply chain analysis, industry organizations and support systems, market drivers & impediments, and regional considerations for the industry

Patent analysis covering patent overview, patent trends, and R&D and market development

Company profiles of manufacturers, suppliers, and supply chain participants of soft magnetic materials.



Key Topics Covered:





1. Introduction

2. Summary and Highlights



3. Market and Technology Background



Soft Magnet

Coercivity

Polarity

Permeability

Benefits of Soft Magnetic Materials

Summary of Soft Magnetic Materials and Applications

Soft Magnetic Materials: A Brief History

AC vs. DC Applications

Soft Magnet Technologies

Powdered Iron Cores

Soft Ferrites

Soft Iron and Iron Alloys

Iron-Phosphorous Alloys

Iron-Silicon Alloys/Electrical Steels

Iron-Nickel Alloys

Iron-Cobalt Alloys

Amorphous Nanocrystalline Alloys

Soft Magnet Technology Applications

Industrial Transformers

High-frequency Power Conversion for Industry

Solenoids and Actuators

Industrial and Automotive Electric Motors

Consumer Product Electric Motors

Consumer Electronics

Telecom

Medical Applications

Technologies Not Included in This Report

4. Global Market Summary

Scope of the Market Analysis

Global Market for Soft Magnetic Material Technologies by Region

Global Market for Soft Magnet Technologies by Material Type

Global Market for Soft Magnetic Materials by Application

5. Market Breakdown by Technology

Global Market for Powdered Iron Cores

Global Market for Soft Ferrites

Global Market for Soft Iron

Global Market for Iron-Phosphorous Alloys

Global Market for Iron-Silicon Alloys

Global Market for Iron-Nickel Alloys

Global Market for Iron-Cobalt Alloys

Global Market for Amorphous Nanocrystalline Alloys

6. Market Breakdown by Application

Soft Magnetic Materials Applications: Industrial Transformers

Soft Magnetic Materials Applications: High-frequency Power Conversion for Industry

Soft Magnetic Materials Applications: Solenoids and Actuators

Soft Magnetic Materials Applications: Industrial and Automotive Electric Motors

Soft Magnetic Materials Applications: Consumer Product Electric Motors

Soft Magnetic Materials Applications: Consumer Electronics

Soft Magnetic Materials Applications: Telecommunications

Soft Magnetic Materials Applications: Medical Applications

7. Industry Trends and Market Opportunities

Supply Chains

Raw Materials Extraction

Commodity Supply Chain

Basic Materials Manufacturers and Fabricators

Semiconductor Manufacturers

Electronics Equipment Manufacturers

Alloy and Powder Producers

Specialty Magnetic Materials Manufacturers

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Specialty Equipment Manufacturers

Distributors

End Users

Industry and Key Research Organizations

Summary of Growth Drivers, Inhibitors and Industry Trends

Efficiency: Managing Energy Losses in Electric Steels (Iron-Silicon Alloys)

Electric Vehicle Demand

Renewable Power Production

Efficiency: Utility-scale Transformer Trends

Rise of Biotech and Medical

China's Magnet Industry

Sustainability and Social Responsibility

8. Patent Review/New Developments

Patents Granted Annually

Patent Country of Origin

Key Players

Patent Code Map

Patent Materials Map

Patent Summary

9. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nbjdjw

