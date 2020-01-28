The Global Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems Market is expected to grow by USD 227.52 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 24% during the forecast period

Global Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems Market 2020-2024. The analyst has been monitoring the food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market and it is poised to grow by USD 227.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377721/?utm_source=GNW

52 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 24% during the forecast period. Our reports on food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased need for food sterilization. In addition, introduction of new PEF systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market is segmented as below:

Application

• Liquid Food

• Solid Food



Geographic segmentation

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• and MEA



Key Trends for food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market growth

This study identifies introduction of new PEF systems as the prime reasons driving the food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market, including some of the vendors such as CoolWave Processing B.V., Diversified Technologies, Inc., Elea, EnergyPulse Systems, Lda., Heat and Control, Inc., Pulsemaster, Montena sa, ScandiNova Systems and Wek-tec.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377721/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.