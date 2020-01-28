Italian ambassador reiterates business cooperation with Angola

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 28 - The Italian ambassador to Angola, Claúdio Miscia, reiterated last Monday his country’s willingness to have closer business relations with the southern African country, taking into account the strength of the bilateral cooperation in the economic domain.,

Claúdio Miscia was talking to the press after his farewell greetings to the Head of State, João Lourenço, in the end of his four-year mission to Angola.

The diplomat admitted the possibility of President João Lourenço visiting Italy in the coming months, therefore, he stressed, Angola should take advantage of the occasion to further disseminate its economic potential.

Regarding the economic segment, the diplomat defended the need for a large number of small and medium Italian businesspersons to invest in Angola.

In the oil sector, the official recalled the efforts of Italian company ENI investments in Angola, in the agriculture development. In the industry domain, the diplomat highlighted the Angolan share in the INALCA company, which deals in food production.

Angola reafirms support for the Palestinian cause

In the same day, the Head of State João Lourenço received in audience the Palestine ambassador to Angola, Majah Rahman, to whom he assured the country’s support to the Palestinian cause towards the principle of peaceful coexistence, as outlined in the UN Security Council Resolutions.

The relations between Angola and Palestine are based on the friendship and solidarity among both peoples.

The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), opened its first representation in Luanda a few years after the Angolan independence proclamation, in 1975.

