IC Packaging Applications and Outsourced Semiconductor & Test (OSAT) Markets, 2018-2023 - A Comprehensive Report Covering Critical Market Segments of the Global IC Packaging Industry

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global IC Packaging Applications and Outsourced Semiconductor and Test (OSAT) Markets - 2019 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report delves deeply into two critical market segments. The first focus is on the broad domain of applications for which ICs are developed, as well as the end-user electronics products that use ICs. The second focus of the report is on the category of companies known as outsourced semiconductor assembly and test companies, usually referred to by the acronym OSATs, and presents the publisher's continuing coverage of this expanding sector of the semiconductor market.



The purpose of the report is to provide an analysis of the major application trends affecting the electronics industry, and detailed forecasts of the major application segments - Consumer, Computer, Communications, Automotive, and Industrial & Other. It also surveys numerous specific electronics product markets, such as smartphones, tablets, PCs, TVs and other consumer products, and automotive components. In addition, the report analyzes the strategies and IC packaging products shipped by OSATs, with forecasts of unit shipments, revenues and ASP.



Every table in the report presents historical data for 2018 and forecasts the market for the five-year period, 2019-2023. In the manufacturing of integrated circuits, the role played by the back-end assembly process has changed considerably over the decades. Once important only as a protective housing for the delicate IC devices, IC packages have come to be regarded as integral to the functioning of the ICs, and instrumental in determining the types of electronics we all will purchase in the future.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Global Electronics Market Trends and Forecasts

Recent Global Electronics Economic Trends

Global Economy/Government Policy Impacts

Technology Impacts

Global Electronics Market

Electronic Industry Summary Forecasts

Computers Personal Computers, Tablets/E-readers, Servers, Workstations, Enterprise Storage Systems, Flash/Hard Drives, Monitors, Printers, Other Computer Applications

Communications Cellular Handsets, Communications Infrastructure, Carrier Class Switches, Other Phones, DSL/Cable Modems, Other Communications Applications

Consumer Digital Televisions, Set-top Boxes, Camcorders, DVD/DVR Players, Digital Cameras, Console Video Games, MP3/MP4 Players, Audio/Video and Smart Home Products, Consumer IoT Products, Other

Consumer Applications Automotive, Industrial, Medical, Commercial Aviation/Defense and Other Transportation, Home/Commercial/Government Internet of Things, and Industrial and Other IC Devices



Chapter 4: Overview of the IC Devices and Packaging Market

Semiconductor Sector Industry Trends

Worldwide IC Devices Market

Processors, Logic, Memory, Analog

Worldwide IC Packaging Market Dual In-Line Packages Transistor Outline and Small Outline Transistor Packages Small Outline Packaging Families Chip Carriers Flat Pack Packages Pin Grid Array Packages Ball Grid Array Packages Wafer-Level Packages Direct Chip Attach



Chapter 5: IC Applications Analysis

Semiconductor Device Applications Trends Overview, Total Application Market Forecast, Consumer, Automotive, Computer, Communications, Industrial and Other Forecasts

IC Device Applications Market Analysis Total Devices Market Segments, and Processor, Other Logic, Memory, Analog Devices Applications

IC Packaging Applications Market Analysis Dual In-Line Packages, Transistor Outline and Small Outline Transistor Packages, Small Outline Packaging Families, Chip Carriers, Flat Pack Packages, Pin Grid Array Packages, Ball Grid Array Packages, Wafer-Level Packages, Direct Chip Attach

Flip Chip Interconnection Application Trends

Chapter 6: OSAT Market and Strategy Analysis

Outsourcing in the Semiconductor Market Emergence of Fabless Manufacturing Outsourcing IC Packaging

Semiconductor Industry Consolidation

OSAT Market Forecasts OSAT Unit Shipments OSAT Revenues OSAT Average Packaging Prices

Success Strategies for OSATs

Market Leaders Strategies

Chapter 7 OSAT Company Profiles

3D Plus

Deca Technologies

Advotech

AIC Semiconductor

Amkor Technology

ANST China

Shinko Electric

Signetics

Sigurd Microelectronics

SPiL

SPEL Semiconductor

Tera Probe

FlipChip Int'l

Greatek Electronics

Hana Microelectronics

HANA Micron

ASE

Integra Technologies

Azimuth

Carsem

Chant World Technology

China Wafer Level CSP

ChipMOS

Cirtek

Tianshui Huatian Tech

TongFu Microelectronics

TSMC

Unisem

UTAC

Walton Advanced Engineering

Xintec

Interconnect Systems

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics

Lingsen Precision Industries

Nepes Corp.

OSE

Palomar Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t4qhu7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.