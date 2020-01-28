IC Packaging Applications and Outsourced Semiconductor & Test (OSAT) Markets, 2018-2023 - A Comprehensive Report Covering Critical Market Segments of the Global IC Packaging Industry
This report delves deeply into two critical market segments. The first focus is on the broad domain of applications for which ICs are developed, as well as the end-user electronics products that use ICs. The second focus of the report is on the category of companies known as outsourced semiconductor assembly and test companies, usually referred to by the acronym OSATs, and presents the publisher's continuing coverage of this expanding sector of the semiconductor market.
The purpose of the report is to provide an analysis of the major application trends affecting the electronics industry, and detailed forecasts of the major application segments - Consumer, Computer, Communications, Automotive, and Industrial & Other. It also surveys numerous specific electronics product markets, such as smartphones, tablets, PCs, TVs and other consumer products, and automotive components. In addition, the report analyzes the strategies and IC packaging products shipped by OSATs, with forecasts of unit shipments, revenues and ASP.
Every table in the report presents historical data for 2018 and forecasts the market for the five-year period, 2019-2023. In the manufacturing of integrated circuits, the role played by the back-end assembly process has changed considerably over the decades. Once important only as a protective housing for the delicate IC devices, IC packages have come to be regarded as integral to the functioning of the ICs, and instrumental in determining the types of electronics we all will purchase in the future.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Chapter 3: Global Electronics Market Trends and Forecasts
- Recent Global Electronics Economic Trends
- Global Economy/Government Policy Impacts
- Technology Impacts
- Global Electronics Market
- Electronic Industry Summary Forecasts
- Computers
- Personal Computers, Tablets/E-readers, Servers, Workstations, Enterprise Storage Systems, Flash/Hard Drives, Monitors, Printers, Other Computer Applications
- Communications
- Cellular Handsets, Communications Infrastructure, Carrier Class Switches, Other Phones, DSL/Cable Modems, Other Communications Applications
- Consumer
- Digital Televisions, Set-top Boxes, Camcorders, DVD/DVR Players, Digital Cameras, Console Video Games, MP3/MP4 Players, Audio/Video and Smart Home Products, Consumer IoT Products, Other
- Consumer Applications
- Automotive, Industrial, Medical, Commercial Aviation/Defense and Other Transportation, Home/Commercial/Government Internet of Things, and Industrial and Other IC Devices
Chapter 4: Overview of the IC Devices and Packaging Market
- Semiconductor Sector Industry Trends
- Worldwide IC Devices Market
- Processors, Logic, Memory, Analog
- Worldwide IC Packaging Market
- Dual In-Line Packages
- Transistor Outline and Small Outline Transistor
- Packages
- Small Outline Packaging Families
- Chip Carriers
- Flat Pack Packages
- Pin Grid Array Packages
- Ball Grid Array Packages
- Wafer-Level Packages
- Direct Chip Attach
Chapter 5: IC Applications Analysis
- Semiconductor Device Applications Trends
- Overview, Total Application Market Forecast, Consumer, Automotive, Computer, Communications, Industrial and Other Forecasts
- IC Device Applications Market Analysis
- Total Devices Market Segments, and Processor, Other Logic, Memory, Analog Devices Applications
- IC Packaging Applications Market Analysis
- Dual In-Line Packages, Transistor Outline and Small Outline Transistor Packages, Small Outline Packaging Families, Chip Carriers, Flat Pack Packages, Pin Grid Array Packages, Ball Grid Array Packages, Wafer-Level Packages, Direct Chip Attach
- Flip Chip Interconnection Application Trends
Chapter 6: OSAT Market and Strategy Analysis
- Outsourcing in the Semiconductor Market
- Emergence of Fabless Manufacturing
- Outsourcing IC Packaging
- Semiconductor Industry Consolidation
- OSAT Market Forecasts
- OSAT Unit Shipments
- OSAT Revenues
- OSAT Average Packaging Prices
- Success Strategies for OSATs
- Market Leaders Strategies
Chapter 7 OSAT Company Profiles
- 3D Plus
- Deca Technologies
- Advotech
- AIC Semiconductor
- Amkor Technology
- ANST China
- Shinko Electric
- Signetics
- Sigurd Microelectronics
- SPiL
- SPEL Semiconductor
- Tera Probe
- FlipChip Int'l
- Greatek Electronics
- Hana Microelectronics
- HANA Micron
- ASE
- Integra Technologies
- Azimuth
- Carsem
- Chant World Technology
- China Wafer Level CSP
- ChipMOS
- Cirtek
- Tianshui Huatian Tech
- TongFu Microelectronics
- TSMC
- Unisem
- UTAC
- Walton Advanced Engineering
- Xintec
- Interconnect Systems
- Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics
- Lingsen Precision Industries
- Nepes Corp.
- OSE
- Palomar Technologies
