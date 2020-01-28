Global Prepaid Card Market - Virtual Cards Rapidly Gaining Ground on Physical

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prepaid Card Market: Payment Trends, MarketDynamics, and Forecasts 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







This report evaluates the major driving factors for prepaid card ownership and usage. The report evaluates the usage market segment including demographic profile, card type, and industry vs. government programs. The report assesses retail challenges relative to shopping and related card usage.



The report analyzes the payments ecosystem including issues related to mobile payments in contrast to physical card usage and provides forecasts for 2020 to 2025 covering all major areas including corporate usage, retail, and government.

Despite the dominant trend towards mobile and contactless payments, the prepaid card market remains vibrant and dynamic. In certain parts of the world, physical cards remain the preferred mechanism for payments along with cash. In the United States, prepaid cards remain the preferred choice for the unbanked market segment as well as the market for under the table transactions.



However, the US government is increasingly clamping down on illegal activities with broad measures of investigation and enforcement. Some market segments prefer to use physical cards in certain situations. Surprisingly, the millennial generation has a high affinity towards certain cards, especially designer offerings as they appeal to their sense of style.



There is a robust market for both closed-loop and open-loop prepaid cards. In the case of the former, major merchants leverage prepaid cards as a means of furthering brand identity and driving additional sales such as the gifting market. In addition, the unbanked market often turns to cards as a means of conducting non-cash, debit transactions.



Closed-loop cards are getting increasingly creative in terms of how they position themselves within the overall payments ecosystem. This is an interesting dynamic as the same companies are also pushing hard for next-generation mobile payments and wireless wallet infrastructure.



Select Report Findings:

Prepaid card demand remains strong for youth, unbanked, and underbanked segments

Stricter anti-money regulations are anticipated in United States paralleling those in EU

Virtual prepaid cards are rapidly gaining traction in conjunction with online spending habits

Alternative currencies will be increasingly used in lieu of prepaid cards for certain purchases

Steady growth through 2025 to benefit data services providers and financial intermediaries

Key Topics Covered:



Banking Impacts Payment Flexibility

Payments Ecosystem Challenges



Payments for the Unbanked Segment



Retail Challenges Impacting Commerce and Payments



Online Shopping Challenges and Opportunities



Merchant Strategies



Convert Shoppers into Buyers



Data Solutions to Support the Strategies



Strategies for Checkout and Point of Payment



Prepaid Cards Market Forecasts 2020 - 2025



