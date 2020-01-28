Global Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market Report 2020-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and more...

A new market study, titled “Global Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report focuses on the global Veterinary Reference Laboratory status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Veterinary Reference Laboratory development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

VCA, Inc.

GD Animal Health

Boehringer Ingelheim

Zoetis, Inc.

Neogen Corporation

Laboklin GmbH

Synlab International GmbH

Marshfield Labs

Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory

University of Minnesota (Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory)

Iowa State University (Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory)

Protatek International Inc.

Animal and Plant Health Agency

Animal Health Diagnostic Center (Cornell University)

National Veterinary Services Laboratory Usda-Aphis

Znlabs

Colorado State University (Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratories)

The Pirbright Institute

Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut (FLI)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Dogs

Cats

Horses

Cattle

Pigs

Poultry

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Clinical Pathology

Bacteriology

Virology

Parasitology

Productivity Testing

Pregnancy Testing

Toxicology Testing

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Veterinary Reference Laboratory status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Veterinary Reference Laboratory development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2020-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

