Global Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market Report 2020-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and more...
A new market study, titled “Global Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, January 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market
This report focuses on the global Veterinary Reference Laboratory status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Veterinary Reference Laboratory development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
VCA, Inc.
GD Animal Health
Boehringer Ingelheim
Zoetis, Inc.
Neogen Corporation
Laboklin GmbH
Synlab International GmbH
Marshfield Labs
Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory
University of Minnesota (Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory)
Iowa State University (Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory)
Protatek International Inc.
Animal and Plant Health Agency
Animal Health Diagnostic Center (Cornell University)
National Veterinary Services Laboratory Usda-Aphis
Znlabs
Colorado State University (Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratories)
The Pirbright Institute
Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut (FLI)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Dogs
Cats
Horses
Cattle
Pigs
Poultry
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Clinical Pathology
Bacteriology
Virology
Parasitology
Productivity Testing
Pregnancy Testing
Toxicology Testing
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Veterinary Reference Laboratory status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Veterinary Reference Laboratory development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2020-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
