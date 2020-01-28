Corporate Assessment Services Market Projected to Register 7.8% CAGR to 2025 | Talent Plus, Korn Ferry, Psytech

Corporate Assessment Services Market

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, January 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Corporate Assessment Services Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Corporate Assessment Services market will register a 7.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 4045.9 million by 2025, from $ 2998.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Corporate Assessment Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Corporate Assessment Services market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Talent Plus, Korn Ferry, Psytech, Hogan Assessments, CEB, Cubiks, Aspiring Minds, Performanse, TT Success Insight, DDI, Eduquity Career Technologies, NSEIT, Harrison assessments, TeamLease, Chandler Macleod, StrengthsAsia, IBM, AssessFirst, Central Test, Mettl, Beisen, MeritTrac

Corporate Assessment Services use data, interviews, and observation to truly understand your business and we deliver an unbiased, thorough assessment of your business strengths and opportunities, give comprehensive discovery process to understand the current state of your business and its future goals.

This study considers the Corporate Assessment Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Psychometric Tests

Aptitude Tests

Domain Tests

In-Person Interviews

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Recruitment of Frontline Employee

Recruitment of Managers

Internal Assessment and Promotion

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Corporate Assessment Services market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Corporate Assessment Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Corporate Assessment Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Corporate Assessment Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Corporate Assessment Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Corporate Assessment Services by Players

4 Corporate Assessment Services by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Corporate Assessment Services Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

