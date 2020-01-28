Houston Photographer, Maryanne Keeling, Earns Master of Photography degree

Maryanne Keeling IPC award winning images Maryanne Keeling Senior portraits in Houston TX Family portraits Memories by Maryanne Photography

Maryanne Keeling of Memories by Maryanne Photography has earned the Master of Photography degree from Professional Photographers of America (PPA).

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houston Photographer Earns Master of Photography degree Maryanne Keeling of Memories by Maryanne Photography has earned the Master of Photography degree from Professional Photographers of America (PPA). The degree was presented to Keeling by PPA president Audrey Wancket, M.Photog.Cr., CPP, at the association’s annual convention, Imaging USA, held January 19-21, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.The Master of Photography degree is not merely a piece of paper. It means that Mrs. Keeling has met the standards of excellence set by PPA. She has been awarded this degree in recognition of her superior photographic competence demonstrated through photographic competition, advanced education and service to the profession.In 2020, Mrs. Keeling was one of only 92 recipients.Keeling’s degrees — and all the expertise they require — illustrate her accomplishments and talent as one of a select few.Professional Photographers of America (PPA), founded in 1868, is the largest and longest-standing nonprofit photography trade association worldwide.Shown here is a brief compilation of several of her International award winners, which include selections for PPA’s Loan Collection, Showcase Collection, and GIA Awards.Contact: Maryanne L. Keeling, CPP, Master Photographer713-542-4517 photos@membymaryanne.com



