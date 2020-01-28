TGP Funding Provides $825,000 Refinance Loan in Imperial Beach, California

Borrowers turn to the direct lender for a fast and reliable financing source

IMPERIAL BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- TGP Funding announced Tuesday that its private lending fund, the TGP Opportunity Fund, has provided a $825,000 refinance loan in Imperial Beach, California.The multi-family property consists of 3 units totaling 1,260 square-feet on a 5,494 square-foot lot, and was recently appraised for $1,400,000 giving TGP Funding a total loan-to-value ratio of 59 percent on the transaction.“Multi-family properties located in coastal areas of San Diego continue to be in high demand by investors, as rental demand remains strong. We will continue to fund loans quickly on properties that create strong rental income,” General Partner and Founder William L Gaskins said.TGP Funding has a long track record of funding loans on multi-family properties in San Diego, and coastal California. Many borrowers prefer the speed of lending TGP Funding provides. The private money lender typically funds loans in 4 to 10 business.About TGP FundingTGP Funding is a San Diego Hard Money Lender providing bridge financing to borrowers unable to obtain a loan from traditional lending institutions. TGP Funding originates hard money loans and bridge loans ranging from $500,000 to $10,000,000 on properties located in metropolitan and coastal areas.Borrowers turn to the direct lender for a fast and reliable financing source. We pride ourselves on our transparency and professionalism, our rapid response times, and competitive pricing and terms.TGP Funding works with direct borrowers and brokers nationwide. They lend on a variety of property types including multi-family, single family, mixed use, commercial, retail, and hotels. TGP Funding lends in metropolitan areas nationwide including Los Angeles , San Francisco, Portland, Seattle and New York. For lending parameters and to inquire about financing options, visit their website here: https://tgpfunding.com/



