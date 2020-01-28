THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, JANUARY 28, 2020
H.Res. 811 – Providing for Consideration of H.R. 3621 – Comprehensive CREDIT Act of 2020 (Rep. Pressley – Financial Services), Rep. Khanna House Amendment to Senate Amendment to H.R. 550 – No War Against Iran Act (Foreign Affairs), and Rep. Lee (CA) House Amendment to Senate Amendment to H.R. 550 – To repeal the Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq Resolution of 2002 (Foreign Affairs)
Suspensions (4 bills)
- H.R. 5338 – Global Hope Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. McCaul – Foreign Affairs)
- H.Res. 752 – Supporting the rights of the people of Iran to free expression, condemning the Iranian regime for its crackdown on legitimate protests, and for other purposes, as amended (Rep. Deutch – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 4331 – Tibet Policy and Support Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. McGovern – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 2153 – Keeping Girls in School Act, as amended (Rep. Frankel – Foreign Affairs)
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.