Harte Gold Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HARTE GOLD CORP. (“Harte Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX: HRT / OTC: HRTFF / Frankfurt: H4O) announces Stephen G. Roman has stepped down as Chairman of the Board of Directors effective immediately. Joe Conway will replace Mr. Roman as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Roman will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors.



Stephen G. Roman commented, “Harte Gold has been a key focus of mine for the past 10 years. We advanced a green field Ontario gold project culminating in a new Ontario gold mine and declared commercial production in January 2019. The new operational team is doing a good job of getting the mine ramped up and on track. I expect the Sugar Zone Mine will be a solid producer for many years to come. I would like to thank our longstanding shareholders for their support in developing Harte Gold over the past 10 years and Appian Capital Advisory for their significant investment and support for my vision of developing a new gold mine in Ontario which also holds significant exploration potential for new discoveries.”

Joe Conway, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Harte Gold commented, “I am pleased to take the Chairman role with Harte Gold and want to recognize the significant accomplishments of the previous Chair. Without Stephen’s drive and enthusiasm, this Company would not be where it is today.”

About Harte Gold Corp.

Harte Gold holds a 100% interest in the Sugar Zone Mine located in White River, Canada. The Sugar Zone Mine entered commercial production in 2019. The Company previously disclosed its production guidance for 2020 of 42,000 to 48,000 gold ounces (for more information refer to the Company’s News Release dated January 9, 2020). The Company has further potential through exploration at the Sugar Zone Property, which encompasses 79,335 hectares covering a significant greenstone belt. Harte Gold trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “HRT”, on the OTC under the symbol “HRTFF” and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol “H4O”.

For further information, please visit www.hartegold.com or contact:

Shawn Howarth

Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Tel: 416-368-0999

E-mail: sh@hartegold.com

