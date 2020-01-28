Shale Directories Announces 6500 Subscribers for Facts & Rumors Newsletter

Oil and Gas Industry Professionals Continue to Subscribe Because They See the Value of the Newsletter's Relevant Weekly Information.

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, January 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Penn Valley, Pa. (January 28, 2020)– Shale Directories , LLC is pleased to announce its industry leading newsletter, Facts & Rumors , has reached over 6,500 oil and gas industry professionals subscribers.“We started Facts & Rumors in July 3, 2013 not knowing if the industry would be ready for a newsletter that provided oil and gas industry news of the week along with rumors that I picked up from events and talking to people in the industry,” said Joe Barone, President, Shale Directories, LLC. “Our subscribers are from literally all over the world. We have followers in the Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The newsletter information has an impact on the industry all over the world.”Shale Directories’ Facts & Rumors newsletter has solid analytics. The open rate for the newsletter ranges between 20% and 25%, above most industry averages. The clickthrough rate of 6% to 8% is three times greater than the industry averages.The newsletter content has evolved over the years from just reporting on upstream activity in the Marcellus and Utica to now reporting upstream, midstream and downstream activity in the four major shale plays of the Marcellus, Utica, Permian and Eagle Ford plays. In recent months, there’s more meaningful news in the downstream parts of the industry.The newsletter is free. It’s supported by advertising which includes many companies operating in these shale plays as well many of the conferences that occur in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas and West Virginia. We encourage anyone interested in the oil and gas industry to sign up About Shale DirectoriesShale Directories ( www.shaledirectories.com ) is the #1 online directory servicing the Marcellus, Utica, Permian and Eagle Ford Shale Plays with its directory, blog listings, podcasts, newsletter, and conferences.ContactJoseph Barone, President610-764-1232jbarone@shaledirectories.com



