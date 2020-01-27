AirBoss to Present at CIBC’s Western Institutional Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEWMARKET, Ontario, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (the “Company”), announced today that President and COO Chris Bitsakakis will present at CIBC’s 23rd Annual Western Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of management’s presentation.



CIBC WESTERN INSITUTIONAL INVESTOR CONFERENCE WEBCAST DETAILS:

DATE: Thursday, January 30, 2020 TIME: 11:10 am ET (9:10 am MT) WEBCAST LINK: https://cibcvirtual.com/banff2020

Please connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the webcast to register.



Contact: Chris Bitsakakis, President or Gren Schoch, CEO at 905-751-1188.

AirBoss of America Corp. is a group of complementary businesses using compounding technology and engineering expertise to create value for its customers. With a capacity to process over 450 million turn pounds of rubber annually, AirBoss Rubber Solutions is one of North America’s largest custom rubber compounding companies and a leading supplier of essential calendered and extruded products for a broad range of applications. AirBoss Engineered Products is a leading supplier of innovative anti-vibration solutions to the North American automotive market. AirBoss Defense Group is a world leader in the supply of survivability solutions to the defense and first responder industries. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS. Visit www.airbossofamerica.com .



