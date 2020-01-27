There were 664 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,118 in the last 365 days.

First US Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

Reports 83% Growth in Full Year Earnings Compared to 2018

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First US Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSB) (the “Company”), the parent company of First US Bank (the “Bank”), today reported fourth quarter 2019 net income of $1.2 million, compared to $1.1 million in the previous quarter and $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Diluted net income per share was $0.18 in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $0.16 in the third quarter of 2019 and $0.22 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company’s net income totaled $4.6 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, compared to $2.5 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2018. Additionally, net loans as of December 31, 2019 totaled $545.2 million, compared to $514.9 million as of December 31, 2018, an increase of $30.3 million, or 5.9%. This loan growth included $24.1 million attributable to the Bank’s commercial lending efforts, along with $6.1 million in growth at the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Acceptance Loan Company (“ALC”). ALC’s growth was most pronounced in its indirect sales portfolio, which has been an area of focus for management over the past several years.

“We are pleased to wrap up 2019 with a strong quarter that punctuates a year of significant earnings improvement for our Company,” stated James F. House, President and CEO of the Company. “As a result of these improved earnings, for the first time since reinstating dividends in 2014, we were able to raise the Company’s dividend to shareholders during the fourth quarter,” continued Mr. House.

The improvement in earnings for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018 resulted primarily from additional earning assets and efficiencies of scale obtained as a result of the Company’s acquisition of The Peoples Bank (“TPB”) in August 2018.

Other Highlights

Net Interest Margin – As a result of the prevailing interest rate environment, the Company experienced margin compression during the fourth quarter of 2019.  Net interest margin was 5.12% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 5.23% for the third quarter of 2019 and 5.27% for the fourth quarter of 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, net interest margin was 5.18%, compared to 5.27% for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Asset Quality – Non-performing assets, including loans in non-accrual status and other real estate owned (OREO), were $4.8 million as of December 31, 2019 and $4.3 million as of December 31, 2018. As a percentage of total assets, non-performing assets totaled 0.61% as of December 31, 2019, compared to 0.35% as of September 30, 2019 and 0.54% as of December 31, 2018. 

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses The provision for loan and lease losses was $0.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $0.9 million during the third quarter of 2019 and $0.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company’s loan loss provision totaled $2.7 million, compared to $2.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Non-interest Income – Non-interest income totaled $1.4 million during both the fourth quarter and third quarter of 2019, compared to $1.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, non-interest income totaled $5.4 million, compared to $5.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The decrease comparing the year ended December 31, 2019 to the year ended December 31, 2018 was mostly attributable to nonrecurring gains on the settlement of derivative contracts of $1.0 million that occurred during 2018. This decrease was partially offset by a full year of lease income recognized during the year ended December 31, 2019 associated with the lease-up of office space at the Company’s new headquarters location in Birmingham, Alabama. Lease-up of the space occurred at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018.

Non-interest Expense – Non-interest expense totaled $8.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $8.5 million during both the third quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, non-interest expense totaled $33.8 million, compared to $32.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The majority of the 2019 increase was due to a full year of TPB operations in 2019, compared to only four months of TPB operations in 2018 following the acquisition. This increase was partially offset by nonrecurring acquisition expenses of $1.6 million that were recorded in 2018 in connection with the acquisition of TPB.

Provision for Income Taxes – The Company recorded $0.4 million in income tax expense for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company’s effective tax rate was 21.4%, compared to 26.6% for the year ended December 31, 2018. The reduction in the Company’s effective tax rate comparing 2019 to 2018 resulted primarily from certain non-deductible expenses associated with the acquisition of TPB in 2018 that were not incurred in 2019.  

Cash Dividend – The Company declared a cash dividend of $0.03 per share on its common stock in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase over the Company’s quarterly dividend declarations of $0.02 in the previous three quarters of 2019 and each quarter of 2018.

Share Repurchases - During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company completed share repurchases totaling 64,538 shares of its $0.01 par value common stock at a weighted average price of $10.50 per share.  For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company repurchased a total of 148,738 shares at a weighted average price of $9.94 per share.  The shares were repurchased under the Company’s existing share repurchase program, which was originally approved by the Company’s Board of Directors in 2006. A total of 93,565 shares remain available for repurchases under the share repurchase program.

Regulatory Capital – During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Bank continued to maintain capital ratios at higher levels than the ratios required to be considered a “well-capitalized” institution under applicable banking regulations. As of December 31, 2019, the Bank’s common equity Tier 1 capital and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios were each 12.78%. Its total capital ratio was 13.77%, and its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.61%.

About First US Bancshares, Inc.

First US Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates banking offices in Alabama, Tennessee and Virginia through First US Bank. In addition, the Company’s operations include Acceptance Loan Company, Inc., a consumer loan company, and FUSB Reinsurance, Inc., an underwriter of credit life and credit accident and health insurance policies sold to the Bank’s and ALC’s consumer loan customers. The Company files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or at www.firstusbank.com. More information about the Company and the Bank may be obtained at www.firstusbank.com. The Company’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “FUSB.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws. Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements following the date of this press release, except as required by law. In addition, the Company, through its senior management, may make from time to time forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of the Company’s senior management based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements are identified in the public filings made by the Company with the SEC, and forward-looking statements contained in this press release or in other public statements of the Company or its senior management should be considered in light of those factors. Specifically, with respect to statements relating to the sufficiency of the allowance for loan and lease losses, loan demand, cash flows, growth and earnings potential and expansion, these factors include, but are not limited to, the rate of growth (or lack thereof) in the economy generally and in the Bank’s and ALC’s service areas, market conditions and investment returns, changes in interest rates, the pending discontinuation of LIBOR as an interest rate benchmark, the availability of quality loans in the Bank’s and ALC’s service areas, the relative strength and weakness in the consumer and commercial credit sectors and in the real estate markets, collateral values and cybersecurity threats. There can be no assurance that such factors or other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements.

 
FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA – LINKED QUARTERS
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
             
    Quarter Ended     Year Ended  
    2019     2018     2019     2018  
    December
31, 		    September
30, 		    June
30, 		    March
31, 		    December
31, 		    December
31, 		    December
31, 		 
                                           
    (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)          
Results of Operations:                                                        
Interest income   $ 10,825     $ 11,027     $ 10,923     $ 10,813     $ 11,177     $ 43,588     $ 37,138  
Interest expense     1,636       1,680       1,690       1,640       1,533       6,646       4,350  
Net interest income     9,189       9,347       9,233       9,173       9,644       36,942       32,788  
Provision for loan and lease losses     716       883       715       400       473       2,714       2,622  
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses     8,473       8,464       8,518       8,773       9,171       34,228       30,166  
Non-interest income     1,396       1,414       1,291       1,265       1,226       5,366       5,610  
Non-interest expense     8,279       8,546       8,504       8,453       8,450       33,782       32,385  
Income before income taxes     1,590       1,332       1,305       1,585       1,947       5,812       3,391  
Provision for income taxes     381       214       300       351       470       1,246       901  
Net income   $ 1,209     $ 1,118     $ 1,005     $ 1,234     $ 1,477     $ 4,566     $ 2,490  
Per Share Data:                                                        
Basic net income per share   $ 0.19     $ 0.17     $ 0.16     $ 0.19     $ 0.23     $ 0.71     $ 0.40  
Diluted net income per share   $ 0.18     $ 0.16     $ 0.15     $ 0.18     $ 0.22     $ 0.67     $ 0.37  
Dividends declared   $ 0.03     $ 0.02     $ 0.02     $ 0.02     $ 0.02     $ 0.09     $ 0.08  
Key Measures (Period End):                                                        
Total assets   $ 788,738     $ 771,930     $ 777,171     $ 795,334     $ 791,939                  
Tangible assets (1)     779,913       762,996       768,115       786,150       782,627                  
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses     545,243       544,519       511,515       502,760       514,867                  
Allowance for loan and lease losses     5,762       5,585       5,087       4,924       5,055                  
Investment securities, net     108,356       114,309       136,649       148,025       153,949                  
Total deposits     683,662       677,640       682,806       703,361       704,725                  
Short-term borrowings     10,025       221       73             527                  
Total shareholders’ equity     84,748       83,790       83,748       81,573       79,437                  
Tangible common equity (1)     75,923       74,856       74,692       72,389       70,125                  
Book value per common share     13.76       13.47       13.28       12.94       12.61                  
Tangible book value per common share (1)     12.33       12.03       11.84       11.48       11.13                  
Key Ratios:                                                        
Return on average assets (annualized)     0.61 %     0.57 %     0.51 %     0.63 %     0.74 %     0.58 %     0.36 %
Return on average common equity (annualized)     5.68 %     5.28 %     4.89 %     6.21 %     7.49 %     5.51 %     3.26 %
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (1)     6.35 %     5.92 %     5.50 %     7.01 %     8.52 %     6.19 %     3.40 %
Net interest margin     5.12 %     5.23 %     5.21 %     5.17 %     5.27 %     5.18 %     5.27 %
Efficiency ratio (2)     78.2 %     79.4 %     80.8 %     81.0 %     77.7 %     79.8 %     84.3 %
Net loans to deposits     79.8 %     80.4 %     74.9 %     71.5 %     73.1 %                
Net loans to assets     69.1 %     70.5 %     65.8 %     63.2 %     65.0 %                
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)     9.73 %     9.81 %     9.72 %     9.21 %     8.96 %                
Tier 1 leverage ratio (3)     9.61 %     9.55 %     9.43 %     9.22 %     8.96 %                
Allowance for loan losses as % of loans     1.05 %     1.02 %     0.98 %     0.97 %     0.97 %                
Nonperforming assets as % of total assets     0.61 %     0.35 %     0.35 %     0.39 %     0.54 %                
                                                         
(1)   Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Tangible Balances and Measures beginning on page 10
(2)   Efficiency ratio = non-interest expense / (net interest income + non-interest income)
(3)   First US Bank Tier 1 leverage ratio
 


 
FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST MARGIN
THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)
             
    Three Months Ended     Three Months Ended  
    December 31, 2019     December 31, 2018  
    Average
Balance 		    Interest     Annualized
Yield/
Rate % 		    Average
Balance 		    Interest     Annualized
Yield/
Rate % 		 
ASSETS                                                
Interest-earning assets:                                                
Loans – Bank   $ 436,513     $ 5,543       5.04 %   $ 419,527     $ 5,606       5.30 %
Loans – ALC     108,617       4,472       16.33 %     104,353       4,478       17.02 %
Taxable investment securities     109,056       567       2.06 %     155,066       818       2.09 %
Tax-exempt investment securities     1,543       11       2.83 %     2,203       16       2.88 %
Federal funds sold     10,080       45       1.77 %     6,726       38       2.24 %
Interest-bearing deposits in banks     46,677       187       1.59 %     38,121       221       2.30 %
Total interest-earning assets     712,486       10,825       6.03 %     725,996       11,177       6.11 %
Non-interest-earning assets:                                                
Other assets     71,393                       68,528                  
Total   $ 783,879                     $ 794,524                  
                                                 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY                                                
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                
Demand deposits   $ 164,412     $ 209       0.50 %   $ 165,743     $ 205       0.49 %
Savings deposits     153,628       322       0.83 %     167,207       407       0.97 %
Time deposits     246,640       1,071       1.72 %     265,696       920       1.37 %
Borrowings     10,172       34       1.33 %     521       1       0.76 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     574,852       1,636       1.13 %     599,167       1,533       1.02 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                                                
Demand deposits     113,953                       108,469                  
Other liabilities     10,729                       8,613                  
Shareholders’ equity     84,345                       78,275                  
Total   $ 783,879                     $ 794,524                  
                                                 
Net interest income           $ 9,189                     $ 9,644          
Net interest margin                     5.12 %                     5.27 %
                                                 


 
FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST MARGIN
YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)
             
    Year Ended     Year Ended  
    December 31, 2019     December 31, 2018  
    Average
Balance 		    Interest     Annualized
Yield/
Rate % 		    Average
Balance 		    Interest     Annualized
Yield/
Rate % 		 
ASSETS                                                
Interest-earning assets:                                                
Loans – Bank   $ 421,932     $ 21,916       5.19 %   $ 313,552     $ 15,196       4.85 %
Loans – ALC     105,378       17,719       16.81 %     100,516       17,703       17.61 %
Taxable investment securities     131,187       2,768       2.11 %     166,737       3,366       2.02 %
Tax-exempt investment securities     1,978       55       2.78 %     3,866       132       3.41 %
Federal funds sold     11,700       272       2.32 %     9,054       182       2.01 %
Interest-bearing deposits in banks     40,853       858       2.10 %     28,362       559       1.97 %
Total interest-earning assets     713,028       43,588       6.11 %     622,087       37,138       5.97 %
Non-interest-earning assets:                                                
Other assets     71,723                       61,813                  
Total   $ 784,751                     $ 683,900                  
                                                 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY                                                
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                
Demand deposits   $ 167,308     $ 848       0.51 %   $ 161,518     $ 725       0.45 %
Savings deposits     161,371       1,632       1.01 %     122,508       895       0.73 %
Time deposits     246,880       4,074       1.65 %     211,136       2,531       1.20 %
Borrowings     5,237       92       1.76 %     12,767       199       1.56 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     580,796       6,646       1.14 %     507,929       4,350       0.86 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                                                
Demand deposits     111,214                       92,030                  
Other liabilities     9,910                       7,473                  
Shareholders’ equity     82,831                       76,468                  
Total   $ 784,751                     $ 683,900                  
                                                 
Net interest income           $ 36,942                     $ 32,788          
Net interest margin                     5.18 %                     5.27 %
                                                 


 
FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
YEAR-END CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
             
    December 31,     December 31,  
    2019     2018  
    (Unaudited)          
ASSETS                
Cash and due from banks   $ 11,939     $ 9,796  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks     45,091       39,803  
Total cash and cash equivalents     57,030       49,599  
Federal funds sold     10,080       8,354  
Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value     94,016       132,487  
Investment securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost     14,340       21,462  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost     1,137       703  
Loans and leases, net of allowance for loan and lease losses of $5,762 and $5,055, respectively     545,243       514,867  
Premises and equipment, net     29,216       27,643  
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance     15,546       15,237  
Accrued interest receivable     2,488       2,816  
Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net     8,825       9,312  
Other real estate owned     1,078       1,505  
Other assets     9,739       7,954  
Total assets   $ 788,738     $ 791,939  
                 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY                
Deposits   $ 683,662     $ 704,725  
Accrued interest expense     537       424  
Other liabilities     10,025       6,826  
Short-term borrowings     9,766       527  
Total liabilities     703,990       712,502  
                 
Shareholders’ equity:                
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 7,568,053 and 7,562,264 shares issued, respectively; 6,157,692 and 6,298,062 shares outstanding, respectively     75       75  
Surplus     13,814       13,496  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax     (46 )     (2,377 )
Retained earnings     92,755       88,668  
Less treasury stock: 1,410,361 and 1,264,202 shares at cost, respectively     (21,850 )     (20,414 )
Noncontrolling interest           (11 )
Total shareholders’ equity     84,748       79,437  
                 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 788,738     $ 791,939  
                 


 
FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
YEAR-END CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
             
    Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
    December 31,     December 31,  
    2019     2018     2019     2018  
                         
    (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)          
Interest income:                                
Interest and fees on loans   $ 10,015     $ 10,084     $ 39,635     $ 32,899  
Interest on investment securities     810       1,093       3,953       4,239  
Total interest income     10,825       11,177       43,588       37,138  
                                 
Interest expense:                                
Interest on deposits     1,602       1,532       6,554       4,151  
Interest on borrowings     34       1       92       199  
Total interest expense     1,636       1,533       6,646       4,350  
                                 
Net interest income     9,189       9,644       36,942       32,788  
                                 
Provision for loan and lease losses     716       473       2,714       2,622  
                                 
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses     8,473       9,171       34,228       30,166  
                                 
Non-interest income:                                
Service and other charges on deposit accounts     453       495       1,828       1,895  
Credit insurance income     123       117       549       633  
Net gain on sales and prepayments of investment securities     25       13       92       118  
Net gain on settlement of derivative contracts                       981  
Mortgage fees from secondary market     95       118       475       507  
Other income, net     700       483       2,422       1,476  
Total non-interest income     1,396       1,226       5,366       5,610  
                                 
Non-interest expense:                                
Salaries and employee benefits     5,080       5,028       20,352       18,771  
Net occupancy and equipment     1,040       932       4,230       3,677  
Computer services     420       363       1,525       1,300  
Fees for professional services     297       250       1,176       1,031  
Acquisition expenses           149             1,641  
Other expense     1,442       1,728       6,499       5,965  
Total non-interest expense     8,279       8,450       33,782       32,385  
                                 
Income before income taxes     1,590       1,947       5,812       3,391  
Provision for income taxes     381       470       1,246       901  
Net income   $ 1,209     $ 1,477     $ 4,566     $ 2,490  
Basic net income per share   $ 0.19     $ 0.23     $ 0.71     $ 0.40  
Diluted net income per share   $ 0.18     $ 0.22     $ 0.67     $ 0.37  
Dividends per share   $ 0.03     $ 0.02     $ 0.09     $ 0.08  
                                 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial results presented in this press release that have been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company’s management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios are beneficial to the reader. These non-GAAP measures have been provided to enhance overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance and position. Management believes that these presentations provide meaningful comparisons of financial performance and position in various periods and can be used as a supplement to the GAAP-based measures presented in this press release. The non-GAAP financial results presented should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP-based results. Management believes that both GAAP measures of the Company’s financial performance and the respective non-GAAP measures should be considered together.

The non-GAAP measures and ratios that have been provided in this press release include measures of operating income, tangible assets and equity, and certain ratios that include tangible assets and equity. Discussion of these measures and ratios is included below, along with reconciliations of each relevant non-GAAP measure to GAAP-based measures included in the financial statements previously presented in the press release.

Operating Income

In addition to GAAP-based measures of net income, management periodically reviews certain non-GAAP measures of pre-tax income that factor out the impact of discrete income or expense items that, although not unusual, infrequent or nonrecurring, tend to fluctuate significantly from quarter to quarter or are based on events that are not necessarily indicative of the Company’s core operating earnings as a financial institution. An example includes the provision for loan and lease losses which, although a core part of the Company’s operating activities, may fluctuate significantly based on the level of loan growth in a quarter, changes in economic factors or other events during the quarter. Examples of items that are not necessarily considered by management to be core to the Company’s operating earnings include accretion and amortization of discounts, premiums and intangible assets associated with purchase accounting. In its own analysis, management has defined operating income as a non-GAAP financial measure that adjusts net income for the following items:

  • Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
  • Accretion of discount on purchased loans
  • Accretion of premium on purchased time deposits
  • Gains (losses) on sales and prepayments of investment securities
  • Gains (losses) on settlements of derivative contracts
  • Gains (losses) on sales of foreclosed real estate
  • Provision for loan and lease losses
  • Amortization of core deposit intangible asset
  • Acquisition expenses

A reconciliation of the Company’s net income to its operating income for each of the most recent five quarters as of December 31, 2019 is set forth below. A limitation of the non-GAAP calculation of operating income presented below is that the adjustments to the comparable GAAP measure (net income) include gains, losses or expenses that the Company does not expect to continue to recognize at a consistent level in the future; however, the adjustments of these items should not be construed as an inference that these gains, losses or expenses are unusual, infrequent or nonrecurring.

 
FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
OPERATING INCOME – LINKED QUARTERS
(Non-U.S. GAAP Unaudited Reconciliation)
       
    Quarter Ended  
    2019     2018  
    December
31, 		    September
30, 		    June
30, 		    March
31, 		    December
31, 		 
                               
    (Dollars in Thousands)  
Net income   $ 1,209     $ 1,118     $ 1,005     $ 1,234     $ 1,477  
Add back:                                        
Provision for income taxes     381       214       300       351       470  
Income before income taxes     1,590       1,332       1,305       1,585       1,947  
Add back (subtract) adjustments to net interest income:                                        
Accretion of discount on purchased loans     (174 )     (180 )     (172 )     (234 )     (249 )
Accretion of premium on purchased time deposits     (11 )     (21 )     (35 )     (64 )     (129 )
Net adjustments to net interest income     (185 )     (201 )     (207 )     (298 )     (378 )
Add back (subtract) non-interest adjustments:                                        
Net gain on sales and prepayments of investment securities     (25 )     (45 )     (9 )     (13 )     (13 )
Net loss (gain) on sales of foreclosed real estate     30       19       (3 )     30       65  
Provision for loan and lease losses     716       883       715       400       473  
Amortization of core deposit intangible     110       122       128       128       128  
Acquisition expenses                             149  
Net non-interest adjustments     831       979       831       545       802  
Operating income   $ 2,236     $ 2,110     $ 1,929     $ 1,832     $ 2,371  
                                         

Tangible Balances and Measures

In addition to capital ratios defined by GAAP and banking regulators, the Company utilizes various tangible common equity measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. These measures, which are presented in the financial tables in this press release, may also include calculations of tangible assets. As defined by the Company, tangible common equity represents shareholders’ equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets, while tangible assets represent total assets less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets.

Management believes that the measures of tangible equity are important because they reflect the level of capital available to withstand unexpected market conditions. In addition, presentation of these measures allows readers to compare certain aspects of the Company’s capitalization to other organizations. In management’s experience, many stock analysts use tangible common equity measures in conjunction with more traditional bank capital ratios to compare capital adequacy of banking organizations with significant amounts of goodwill or other intangible assets that typically result from the use of the purchase accounting method in accounting for mergers and acquisitions.

These calculations are intended to complement the capital ratios defined by GAAP and banking regulators. Because GAAP does not include these measures, management believes that there are no comparable GAAP financial measures to the tangible common equity ratios that the Company utilizes. Despite the importance of these measures to the Company, there are no standardized definitions for the measures, and, therefore, the Company’s calculations may not be comparable with those of other organizations. In addition, there may be limits to the usefulness of these measures to investors. Accordingly, management encourages readers to consider the Company’s consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. The table below reconciles the Company’s calculations of these measures to amounts reported in accordance with GAAP.

                 
        Quarter Ended     Year Ended  
        2019     2018     2019     2018  
        December
31, 		    September
30, 		    June
30, 		    March
31, 		    December
31, 		    December
31, 		    December
31, 		 
                                               
        (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)  
        (Unaudited Reconciliation)  
TANGIBLE BALANCES                                                            
Total assets       $ 788,738     $ 771,930     $ 777,171     $ 795,334     $ 791,939                  
Less: Goodwill         7,435       7,435       7,435       7,435       7,435                  
Less: Core deposit intangible         1,390       1,499       1,621       1,749       1,877                  
Tangible assets   (a)   $ 779,913     $ 762,996     $ 768,115     $ 786,150     $ 782,627                  
                                                             
Total shareholders’ equity       $ 84,748     $ 83,790     $ 83,748     $ 81,573     $ 79,437                  
Less: Goodwill         7,435       7,435       7,435       7,435       7,435                  
Less: Core deposit intangible         1,390       1,499       1,621       1,749       1,877                  
Tangible common equity   (b)   $ 75,923     $ 74,856     $ 74,692     $ 72,389     $ 70,125                  
                                                             
Average shareholders’ equity       $ 84,345     $ 83,991     $ 82,335     $ 80,600     $ 78,275     $ 82,831     $ 76,468  
Less: Average goodwill         7,435       7,435       7,435       7,435       7,551       7,435       2,548  
Less: Average core deposit intangible         1,442       1,556       1,683       1,818       1,960       1,623       659  
Average tangible shareholders’ equity   (c)   $ 75,468     $ 75,000     $ 73,217     $ 71,347     $ 68,764     $ 73,773     $ 73,261  
                                                             
Net income   (d)   $ 1,209     $ 1,118     $ 1,005     $ 1,234     $ 1,477     $ 4,566     $ 2,490  
Common shares outstanding (in thousands)   (e)     6,158       6,222       6,306       6,304       6,298                  
                                                             
TANGIBLE MEASURES                                                            
Tangible book value per common share   (b)/(e)   $ 12.33     $ 12.03     $ 11.84     $ 11.48     $ 11.13                  
                                                             
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   (b)/(a)     9.73 %     9.81 %     9.72 %     9.21 %     8.96 %                
                                                             
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)   (1)     6.35 %     5.92 %     5.50 %     7.01 %     8.52 %     6.19 %     3.40 %
                                                             
(1)  Calculation of Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) = ((net income (d) / number of days in period) * number of days in year) / average tangible shareholders’ equity (c)
 


Contact:   Thomas S. Elley
    205-582-1200

 

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.