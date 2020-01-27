CareTrust REIT, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2019 Dividends

/EIN News/ -- SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) reported today the tax status of its 2019 dividends paid to shareholders. Details on the classifications of the dividends are included in the table below:

DISTRIBUTIONS ON CARETRUST COMMON STOCK Box 1a Box 1b Box 2a Box 2b Box 3 Box 5 Unrecap. Qualified Section Dividend 1250 Gain Section Record Payment Distribution Ordinary (Included in Capital (Included in Non-Dividend 199A Date Date Per Share Dividend Box 1a) Gain Distr. Box 2a) Distributions Dividend 03/29/19 04/15/19 $ 0.2250 90.2271% 0.0000% 0.0000% 0.0000% 9.7729% 90.2271% 06/28/19 07/15/19 $ 0.2250 90.2271% 0.0000% 0.0000% 0.0000% 9.7729% 90.2271% 09/30/19 10/15/19 $ 0.2250 90.2271% 0.0000% 0.0000% 0.0000% 9.7729% 90.2271% 12/31/19 01/15/20 $ 0.2250 90.2271% 0.0000% 0.0000% 0.0000% 9.7729% 90.2271% Total $ 0.9000 90.2271% 0.0000% 0.0000% 0.0000% 9.7729% 90.2271%





Shareholders of record of the Company’s common stock will receive an Internal Revenue Service Form 1099-DIV from Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, the Company’s 2019 dividend paying agent. The form will report the dividends paid and the amounts designated as total ordinary dividends, qualified dividends, total capital gains, unrecaptured section 1250 gains, non-dividend distributions and dividends that may be eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under section 199A. If shares were held in “street name” during 2019, the IRS form will be provided by a bank, brokerage firm, or nominee. Because the Company’s tax return has not yet been filed for the year ended December 31, 2019, the dividend income tax allocations presented herein have been calculated using the best available information to date.



The tax treatment of these dividends by state and local authorities varies and may not be the same as the IRS’s treatment. Because federal and state tax laws affect individuals differently, the Company cannot advise shareholders on how dividends should be reported on their tax returns. The Company encourages shareholders to consult with their own tax advisors with respect to the federal, state and local income tax consequences of these dividends.

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States. More information about CareTrust REIT is available at www.caretrustreit.com .

