BCB Bancorp, Inc. Earns Record Net Income of $21.0 Million in 2019

/EIN News/ -- BAYONNE, N.J., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCB Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”), (NASDAQ: BCBP), the holding company for BCB Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported that net income increased 25.5 percent, to $21.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 from $16.7 million for 2018. Earnings per diluted share for 2019 were $1.20 as compared to $1.01 in 2018. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company earned $5.1 million, compared with $5.2 million in both the fourth quarter of 2018, and the third quarter of 2019. Earnings per diluted share were $0.29 in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $0.31 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2018, and $0.30 per diluted share in the preceding quarter.

“We had another strong year delivering record earnings for 2019, producing top-line revenue growth while improving operating efficiencies,” stated Thomas Coughlin, President and Chief Executive Officer.  “Our strategy is now centered on repositioning the balance sheet by focusing on generating solid lower-cost deposits, reducing our reliance on higher cost funding sources, and effective utilization of our cash position. In the coming year, we will remain focused on disciplined balance sheet growth, while delivering consistent operating results to our shareholders.”

Executive Summary

  • Net income of $5.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $5.2 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.
  • Earnings per diluted share were $0.29 in 4Q19, compared to $0.31 in 4Q18.
  • Net interest margin was 3.07 percent for the full year 2019, compared to 3.31 percent for the full year 2018, and 2.88 percent for the fourth quarter 2019, compared to 3.24 percent for the fourth quarter 2018. These decreases were the result of management’s focus on increasing its cash position to allow for paydowns of borrowings and higher cost CDs.
  • Total assets increased 8.7 percent to $2.907 billion at December 31, 2019 from $2.675 billion a year earlier.
  • Loans receivable, net decreased by 4.4 percent, to $2.178 billion at December 31, 2019 from $2.278 billion a year earlier, as the Company’s focus remains on repositioning the balance sheet.
  • Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-accrual loans was 570.5 percent at December 31, 2019, compared to 309.6 percent at December 31, 2018.
  • Total deposits increased 8.3 percent, to $2.362 billion at December 31, 2019 from $2.181 billion a year ago.
  • Earlier this month, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share. The dividend will be payable February 21, 2020, to common shareholders of record on February 7, 2020. 
  • On December 30, 2019, the Company completed the sale of 1,020,408 shares of common stock, at an issuance price of $12.25 per share.
  • The Company issued $6.3 million of private placement common stock which closed in February 2019 and $5.3 million of preferred series G stock, which was issued in January 2019. The Company had also issued $33.5 million of subordinated debt in July 2018 which, for regulatory purposes, is treated as Tier 1 capital for the Bank and Tier 2 capital for the Company, when applicable.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased by $232.7 million, or 8.7 percent, to $2.907 billion at December 31, 2019 from $2.675 billion at December 31, 2018, and increased by $82.0 million, or 2.9 percent from $2.825 billion at September 30, 2019. The increase in total assets was mainly related to increases in total cash and cash equivalents and was partly offset by a decrease in net loans receivable.

Loans receivable, net decreased by $100.1 million, or 4.4 percent, to $2.178 billion at December 31, 2019 from $2.278 billion at December 31, 2018, and decreased by $75.3 million, or 3.3 percent compared to $2.254 billion at September 30, 2019. The decrease in loans over the prior year was a result of payoffs, as well as curtailed loan growth in 2019.  Decreases in loans receivable, net for 2019 included $90.9 million in commercial real estate and multi-family loans, $9.7 million in residential one-to-four family loans, $8.3 million in home equity loans, $2.8 million in construction loans, $127,000 in consumer loans, partly offset by an increase of $12.4 million in commercial business loans.

Total deposits increased by $181.3 million, or 8.3 percent, to $2.362 billion at December 31, 2019 from $2.181 billion at December 31, 2018, and increased by $98.6 million, or 4.4 percent, from $2.263 billion at September 30, 2019. The increases in deposits were primarily related to the continued maturation of the branches opened over the last four years. Total increases for 2019 included $83.9 million in money market checking accounts, $62.4 million in NOW deposit accounts, $26.1 million in certificates of deposit, including listing service and brokered deposits, and $8.9 million in non-interest-bearing deposit accounts. Listing service and brokered certificates of deposit, which were used as additional sources of deposit liquidity, totaled $10.6 million and $92.1 million, respectively, at December 31, 2019.

Stockholders’ equity increased by $39.3 million, or 19.6 percent, to $239.5 million at December 31, 2019 from $200.2 million a year ago, and increased by $15.7 million, or 7.0 percent, from $223.7 million three months earlier. The increase in stockholders’ equity was primarily attributable to an increase in additional paid-in capital of $20.1 million related to common stock and preferred stock issued in the first and fourth quarters of 2019. Retained earnings increased by $10.0 million to $48.4 million at December 31, 2019 from $38.4 million at December 31, 2018, due primarily to the increase in net income, net of dividends paid. Treasury stock decreased $6.3 million to $22.0 million at December 31, 2019 from $28.3 million at December 31, 2018, related to the issuance of common stock. Accumulated other comprehensive loss decreased $2.9 million to $2.2 million at December 31, 2019 from $5.1 million a year ago, related to market gains lowering the unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities.

Fourth Quarter Income Statement Review

Net interest income decreased by $1.1 million, or 5.2 percent, to $20.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 from $21.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in net interest income resulted primarily from an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $134.0 million, or 6.1 percent, to $2.334 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019 from $2.200 billion for the fourth quarter a year ago, as well as an increase in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities of 18 basis points to 1.87 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019 from 1.69 percent for the fourth quarter of 2018. While there was an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $175.2 million, or 6.7 percent, to $2.792 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019 from $2.617 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018, there was a decrease in the average yield on interest-earning assets of 22 basis points to 4.44 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019 from 4.66 percent for the fourth quarter of 2018. Interest income on loans also included $487,000 and $651,000 of amortization of purchase credit adjustments related to the acquisition of IAB for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, which added approximately eight and ten basis points to the average yield on interest earning assets, respectively, on an annualized basis.

Net interest margin was 2.88 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 3.24 percent for the fourth quarter of 2018. “The contraction in the net interest margin during the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to the increase in the cost of funds outpacing the return on interest earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018,” said Coughlin. “We expect with the three recent Federal Reserve rate cuts for our net interest margin to continue to remain under pressure.”

Total non-interest income decreased by $139,000, or 12.0 percent, to $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 from $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in total non-interest income was mainly related to lower income on gains on sale of loans, lower income on fees and service charges, lower income on the gain on sale of investment securities, and lower income on the sale of other real estate owned properties, partly offset by decreases in the unrealized losses on equity securities and a slight increase in other non-interest income. Gain on sales of loans decreased by $244,000, or 56.0 percent, to $192,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019 from $436,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018. Fees and service charges decreased $193,000, or 19.1 percent, to $819,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019 from $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, mainly related to less mortgage servicing fee income from fewer sales of loans. Losses on the sale of investment securities totaled $42,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019 with no comparable figure in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Fourth quarter of 2019 total non-interest expense increased by $376,000, or 2.7 percent, to $14.3 million from $13.9 million for the fourth quarter a year ago. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $287,000, or 4.1 percent, to $7.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 from $7.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.  Professional fee expense increased by $197,000, or 42.6 percent, to $659,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019 from $462,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018.  Occupancy expense increased by $183,000, or 7.2 percent, to $2.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 from $2.5 million for the fourth quarter a year ago, largely related to the opening of two de novo branches, as well as a relocation of one of our existing branches in 2019.  Regulatory fees associated with FDIC assessments decreased by $356,000, or 73.1 percent, to $131,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019 from $487,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the assessment rate and a credit that related to the receipt of an FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, which came as a result of the FDIC exceeding its stated Deposit Fund Reserve Ratio, partly offset by an increase in the assessment base.

The income tax provision decreased by $213,000, or 8.9 percent, to $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 from $2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in the income tax provision was a result of lower taxable income for the fourth quarter as compared to the same period for 2018. The consolidated effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 29.9 percent compared to 31.5 percent for the fourth quarter a year ago.

Full Year 2019 Income Statement Review

Net interest income increased by $4.9 million, or 6.3 percent, to $82.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 from $77.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Net interest margin was 3.07 percent for the year 2019 and 3.31 percent for 2018. The decrease in the net interest margin was the result of a competitive interest rate environment, with the increase in the cost of funds outpacing the return on interest earning assets for the short term. Interest income on loans also included $2.0 million and $1.7 million of amortization of purchase credit adjustments related to the acquisition of IAB for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, which added approximately eight basis points in both years to the average yield on interest earning assets.

Total non-interest income decreased by $2.6 million, or 32.3 percent, to $5.4 million for 2019 from $8.0 million for 2018. The decrease in total non-interest income was mainly related to a decrease in other non-interest income of $2.2 million to $249,000 for 2019 from $2.5 million for 2018, which was mainly attributed to $2.0 million received from a legal settlement in the first quarter of 2018. The decrease in total non-interest income also included decreases of $1.3 million in gains on sales of loans, and a decrease of $426,000 in fees and service charges, both related to lower levels of sales of loans. The decrease in total non-interest income was partly offset by increases of $823,000 in unrealized gains on equity securities, $262,000 in gains on sale of investment securities, $147,000 in gains on sale of other real estate owned properties, as well as an increase of $131,000 in gains on sale of impaired loans.

Total non-interest expense decreased by $683,000, or 1.2 percent, to $55.6 million for 2019 from $56.3 million for 2018.  There were no merger-related expenses in 2019, compared to $2.4 million in merger-related expenses in 2018.  Regulatory fees associated with FDIC assessments decreased by $521,000, or 36.3 percent, to $914,000 for 2019 from $1.4 million in 2018. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the assessment rate and a credit that related to the receipt of an FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, which came as a result of the FDIC exceeding its stated Deposit Fund Reserve Ratio, partly offset by an increase in the assessment base.

The income tax provision increased by $1.8 million, or 24.4 percent, to $9.3 million for 2019 from $7.5 million for 2018. The increase in the income tax provision was a result of higher taxable income for 2019 compared to 2018. The consolidated effective tax rate for 2019 was 30.7 percent compared to 30.9 percent for 2018.

Asset Quality

Primarily as a result of the decrease in average balances of net loans, the Company recognized a credit in the provision for loan losses of $475,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019.  This compares to a provision for loan losses of $900,000 in the preceding quarter and $821,000 for the fourth quarter a year ago.  For the full year 2019, the provision for loan losses decreased to $2.1 million from $5.1 million in 2018, primarily due to the reduction in net loans receivable for 2019.

Non-accruing loans improved to $4.2 million, or 0.19 percent, of gross loans at December 31, 2019, compared to $5.1 million, or 0.22 percent, of gross loans at September 30, 2019, and $7.2 million, or 0.31 percent, of gross loans a year ago.  

Performing troubled debt restructured (“TDR”) loans that were not included in nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2019, were $16.5 million, compared to $16.4 million at September 30, 2019 and $21.4 million at December 31, 2018.  Borrowers who are in financial difficulty and who have been granted concessions that may include interest rate reductions, term extensions, or payment alterations are categorized as TDR loans. 

The allowance for loan losses decreased $1.0 million to $23.7 million, or 570.5 percent of non-accruing loans and 1.08 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2019, compared to $24.7 million, or 486.6 percent of non-accruing loans and 1.08 percent of gross loans, at September 30, 2019, and increased $1.3 million compared to $22.4 million, or 309.6 percent of non-accruing loans and 0.97 percent of gross loans, a year ago.

The Company recognized net charge-offs of $482,000 during the fourth quarter of 2019. This compares to net recoveries of $2,000 in the third quarter of 2019 and net recoveries of $34,000 in the fourth quarter a year ago.  For 2019, the Company recognized $694,000 in net charge-offs compared to $146,000 in net charge-offs in 2018.

About BCB Bancorp, Inc.

Established in 2000 and headquartered in Bayonne, N.J., BCB Community Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP). The Bank has 30 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey, three branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York, and a loan production office in Hoboken. The Bank provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services.  For more information, please go to www.bcb.bank.

In September 2019, the Company announced its inclusion into the prestigious Sandler O'Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2019, an elite group of 30 publicly traded small-cap banks and thrifts, based on growth, profitability, credit quality and capital strength.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release, like many written and oral communications presented by BCB Bancorp, Inc., and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by use of words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “strive,” “try,” or future or conditional verbs such as “could,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and those identified elsewhere in this release, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates and capital markets; inflation; customer acceptance of BCB products and services; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; customer disintermediation; the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives; competitive conditions; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions and divestitures; economic conditions; and the impact, extent and timing of technological changes, capital management activities, and actions of governmental agencies and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results. The Company’s management believes that providing this information to analysts and investors allows them to better understand and evaluate the Company’s core financial results for the periods in question.

The Company provides measurements and ratios based on tangible stockholders' equity and efficiency ratios. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors.

For a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release, see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

       
  Statements of Income - Three Months Ended,    
  December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 vs.
September 30, 2019		 December 31, 2019 vs.
December 31, 2018
Interest and dividend income: (Dollars in thousands)    
Loans, including fees $ 28,254   $ 28,860   $ 28,243   -2.1 % 0.0 %
Mortgage-backed securities   583     652     791   -10.6 % -26.3 %
Other investment securities   135     107     191   26.2 % -29.3 %
FHLB stock and other interest earning assets   1,994     1,750     1,263   13.9 % 57.9 %
Total interest and dividend income   30,966     31,369     30,488   -1.3 % 1.6 %
           
Interest expense:          
Deposits:          
Demand   2,023     1,898     1,412   6.6 % 43.3 %
Savings and club   103     102     126   1.0 % -18.3 %
Certificates of deposit   6,704     6,603     5,674   1.5 % 18.2 %
    8,830     8,603     7,212   2.6 % 22.4 %
Borrowings   2,059     2,006     2,105   2.6 % -2.2 %
Total interest expense   10,889     10,609     9,317   2.6 % 16.9 %
           
Net interest income   20,077     20,760     21,171   -3.3 % -5.2 %
(Credit) Provision for loan losses   (475 )   900     821   -152.8 % -157.9 %
           
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   20,552     19,860     20,350   3.5 % 1.0 %
           
Non-interest income:          
Fees and service charges   819     855     1,012   -4.2 % -19.1 %
Gain on sales of loans   192     89     436   115.7 % -56.0 %
Gain on sales of other real estate owned   -     124     26   -100.0 % -100.0 %
(Loss) gain on sale of investment securities   (42 )   283     -   -114.8 % 0.0 %
Unrealized (loss) on equity investments   (19 )   (45 )   (380 ) -57.8 % -95.0 %
Other   70     77     65   -9.1 % 7.7 %
Total non-interest income   1,020     1,383     1,159   -26.2 % -12.0 %
           
Non-interest expense:          
Salaries and employee benefits   7,329     7,294     7,042   0.5 % 4.1 %
Occupancy and equipment   2,734     2,647     2,551   3.3 % 7.2 %
Data processing and service fees   959     776     876   23.6 % 9.5 %
Professional fees   659     368     462   79.1 % 42.6 %
Director fees   391     356     158   9.8 % 147.5 %
Regulatory assessment fees (credits)   131     (91 )   487   244.0 % -73.1 %
Advertising and promotional   74     64     108   15.6 % -31.5 %
Other real estate owned, net   (6 )   (31 )   59   80.6 % -110.2 %
Merger related costs   -     -     105   -   -100.0 %
Other   1,989     2,269     2,036   -12.3 % -2.3 %
Total non-interest expense   14,260     13,652     13,884   4.5 % 2.7 %
           
Income before income tax provision   7,312     7,591     7,625   -3.7 % -4.1 %
Income tax provision   2,188     2,359     2,401   -7.2 % -8.9 %
           
Net Income $ 5,124   $ 5,232   $ 5,224   -2.1 % -1.9 %
Preferred stock dividends   342     342     262   0.1 % 30.7 %
Net Income available to common stockholders $ 4,782   $ 4,890   $ 4,962   -2.2 % -3.6 %
           
Net Income per common share-basic and diluted          
Basic $ 0.29   $ 0.30   $ 0.31   -3.4 % -7.7 %
Diluted $ 0.29   $ 0.30   $ 0.31   -4.0 % -8.0 %
           
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding          
Basic   16,508     16,468     15,820   0.2 % 4.3 %
Diluted   16,601     16,523     15,851   0.5 % 4.7 %
                           


     
  Year Ended,  
  December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 vs.
December 31, 2018
Interest and dividend income: (Dollars in thousands)  
Loans, including fees $ 113,981 $ 97,831   16.5 %
Mortgage-backed securities   2,743   3,154   -13.0 %
Other investment securities   567   607   -6.6 %
FHLB stock and other interest earning assets   6,264   3,505   78.7 %
Total interest and dividend income   123,555   105,097   17.6 %
       
Interest expense:      
Deposits:      
Demand   7,247   4,314   68.0 %
Savings and club   428   444   -3.6 %
Certificates of deposit   25,394   16,400   54.8 %
    33,069   21,158   56.3 %
Borrowings   7,882   6,258   26.0 %
Total interest expense   40,951   27,416   49.4 %
       
Net interest income   82,604   77,681   6.3 %
Provision for loan losses   2,069   5,130   -59.7 %
       
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   80,535   72,551   11.0 %
       
Non-interest income:      
Fees and service charges   3,359   3,785   -11.3 %
Gain on sales of loans   1,036   2,333   -55.6 %
Gain (loss) on bulk sale of impaired loans held in portfolio   107   (24 ) 545.8 %
Gain on sales of other real estate owned   177   30   490.0 %
Gain on sale of investment securities   262   -   -  
Unrealized gain (loss) on equity investments   201   (622 ) 132.3 %
Other   249   2,458   -89.9 %
Total non-interest income   5,391   7,960   -32.3 %
       
Non-interest expense:      
Salaries and employee benefits   28,456   27,590   3.1 %
Occupancy and equipment   10,660   9,579   11.3 %
Data processing and service fees   3,187   3,375   -5.6 %
Professional fees   2,033   1,937   5.0 %
Director fees   1,381   752   83.6 %
Regulatory assessments   914   1,435   -36.3 %
Advertising and promotional   334   422   -20.9 %
Other real estate owned, net   71   272   -73.9 %
Merger related costs   -   2,408   -100.0 %
Other   8,547   8,496   0.6 %
Total non-interest expense   55,583   56,266   -1.2 %
       
Income before income tax provision   30,343   24,245   25.2 %
Income tax provision   9,309   7,482   24.4 %
       
Net Income $ 21,034 $ 16,763   25.5 %
Preferred stock dividends   1,344   953   41.0 %
Net Income available to common stockholders $ 19,690 $ 15,810   24.5 %
       
Net Income per common share-basic and diluted      
Basic $ 1.20 $ 1.02   18.5 %
Diluted $ 1.20 $ 1.01   18.8 %
       
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding      
Basic   16,367   15,567   5.1 %
Diluted   16,423   15,661   4.9 %
       


           
Statements of Financial Condition December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 vs.
September 30, 2019		 December 31, 2019 vs.
December 31, 2018
ASSETS (Dollars in thousands)    
Cash and amounts due from depository institutions $ 24,985   $ 27,625   $ 18,970   -9.6 % 31.7 %
Interest-earning deposits   525,368     348,986     176,294   50.5 % 198.0 %
Total cash and cash equivalents   550,353     376,611     195,264   46.1 % 181.9 %
           
Interest-earning time deposits   735     735     735   -   -  
Debt securities available for sale   91,613     98,218     119,335   -6.7 % -23.2 %
Equity investments   2,500     5,857     7,672   -57.3 % -67.4 %
Loans held for sale   917     3,195     1,153   -71.3 % -20.5 %
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $23,734, $24,691, and $22,359 respectively   2,178,407     2,253,699     2,278,492   -3.3 % -4.4 %
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, at cost   13,821     15,171     13,405   -8.9 % 3.1 %
Premises and equipment, net   19,920     20,315     20,293   -1.9 % -1.8 %
Operating lease right-of-use asset   13,246     13,951     -   -5.1 % -  
Accrued interest receivable   8,318     8,959     8,378   -7.2 % -0.7 %
Other real estate owned   1,623     -     1,333   -   21.8 %
Deferred income taxes   11,180     13,445     13,601   -16.8 % -17.8 %
Goodwill and other intangibles   5,552     5,570     5,604   -0.3 % -0.9 %
Other assets   9,283     9,773     9,466   -5.0 % -1.9 %
Total Assets $ 2,907,468   $ 2,825,499   $ 2,674,731   2.9 % 8.7 %
           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
           
LIABILITIES          
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 271,901   $ 276,235   $ 263,960   -1.6 % 3.0 %
Interest bearing deposits   2,090,162     1,987,222     1,916,764   5.2 % 9.0 %
Total deposits   2,362,063     2,263,457     2,180,724   4.4 % 8.3 %
FHLB advances   245,800     275,800     245,800   -10.9 % -  
Subordinated debentures   36,810     36,752     36,577   0.2 % 0.6 %
Operating lease liability   13,380     14,054     -   -4.8 % -  
Other liabilities   9,942     11,717     11,415   -15.1 % -12.9 %
Total Liabilities   2,667,995     2,601,780     2,474,516   2.5 % 7.8 %
           
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Preferred stock: $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized   -     -     -   -   -  
Additional paid-in capital preferred stock   25,016     25,016     19,706   -   26.9 %
Common stock: no par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized   -     -     -   -   -  
Additional paid-in capital common stock   190,294     177,253     175,500   7.4 % 8.4 %
Retained earnings   48,429     45,947     38,405   5.4 % 26.1 %
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)   (2,218 )   (2,449 )   (5,076 ) -9.4 % -56.3 %
Treasury stock, at cost   (22,048 )   (22,048 )   (28,320 ) -   -22.1 %
Total Stockholders' Equity   239,473     223,719     200,215   7.0 % 19.6 %
           
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,907,468   $ 2,825,499   $ 2,674,731   2.9 % 8.7 %
           
Outstanding common shares   17,517     16,477     15,889   6.3 % 10.2 %
           

 

     
    Three Months Ended December 31,
  2019    2018
    Average
Balance		     Interest
Earned/Paid		   Average
Yield/Rate (3)		     Average
Balance		     Interest
Earned/Paid		   Average
Yield/Rate (3)
     
    (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:                              
Loans Receivable $ 2,269,581   $ 28,254   4.98 %   $ 2,288,372   $ 28,243   4.94 %
Investment Securities   100,676     718   2.85 %     141,248     982   2.78 %
Interest-earning deposits   421,659     1,994   1.89 %     187,051     1,263   2.70 %
Total Interest-earning assets   2,791,916     30,966   4.44 %     2,616,671     30,488   4.66 %
Non-interest-earning assets   70,330               61,033          
Total assets $ 2,862,246             $ 2,677,704          
Interest-bearing liabilities:                              
Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 360,201   $ 716   0.80 %   $ 349,730   $ 634   0.73 %
Money market accounts   284,546     1,307   1.84 %     214,278     778   1.45 %
Savings accounts   256,663     103   0.16 %     261,526     126   0.19 %
Certificates of Deposit   1,120,029     6,704   2.39 %     1,063,045     5,674   2.13 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   2,021,439     8,830   1.75 %     1,888,579     7,212   1.53 %
Borrowed funds   312,848     2,059   2.63 %     311,663     2,105   2.70 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,334,287     10,889   1.87 %     2,200,242     9,317   1.69 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities   303,262               281,400          
Total liabilities   2,637,549               2,481,642          
Stockholders' equity   224,697               196,062          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,862,246             $ 2,677,704          
Net interest income       $ 20,077             $ 21,171    
Net interest rate spread(1)             2.57 %               2.97 %
Net interest margin(2)             2.88 %               3.24 %
                               
                               

(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(3) Annualized.

     
  Years Ended December 31,
  2019    2018
    Average
Balance		     Interest
Earned/Paid		   Average
Yield/Rate		     Average
Balance		     Interest
Earned/Paid		   Average
Yield/Rate
     
  (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:                              
Loans Receivable $ 2,305,496   $ 113,981   4.94 %   $ 2,060,187   $ 97,831   4.75 %
Investment Securities   115,548     3,310   2.86 %     142,343     3,761   2.64 %
Interest-earning deposits   271,067     6,264   2.31 %     142,867     3,505   2.45 %
Total Interest-earning assets   2,692,111     123,555   4.59 %     2,345,397     105,097   4.48 %
Non-interest-earning assets   72,634               55,404          
Total assets $ 2,764,745             $ 2,400,801          
Interest-bearing liabilities:                              
Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 346,973   $ 2,628   0.76 %   $ 334,156   $ 2,036   0.61 %
Money market accounts   261,395     4,611   1.76 %     188,109     2,278   1.21 %
Savings accounts   258,481     427   0.17 %     262,745     444   0.17 %
Certificates of Deposit   1,089,408     25,403   2.33 %     911,141     16,400   1.80 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,956,257     33,069   1.69 %     1,696,151     21,158   1.25 %
Borrowed funds   294,562     7,882   2.68 %     262,227     6,258   2.39 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,250,819     40,951   1.82 %     1,958,378     27,416   1.40 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities   296,185               253,301          
Total liabilities   2,547,004               2,211,679          
Stockholders' equity   217,741               189,122          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,764,745             $ 2,400,801          
Net interest income       $ 82,604             $ 77,681    
Net interest rate spread(1)             2.77 %               3.08 %
Net interest margin(2)             3.07 %               3.31 %
                               
                               

(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. 

   
  Financial condition data by quarter
  Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
           
  (In thousands, except tangible book value)
Total assets $ 2,907,468   $ 2,825,499   $ 2,738,130   $ 2,718,400   $ 2,674,731  
Cash and cash equivalents   550,353     376,611     227,642     193,548     195,264  
Securities   94,113     104,075     122,159     125,905     127,007  
Loans receivable, net   2,178,407     2,253,699     2,299,765     2,307,140     2,278,492  
Deposits   2,362,063     2,263,457     2,208,222     2,188,633     2,180,724  
Borrowings   282,610     312,552     282,493     282,435     282,377  
Stockholders’ equity   239,473     223,719     221,153     216,718     200,215  
Tangible Book Value   11.94     11.72     11.58     11.35     11.00  
           
  Operating data by quarter
  Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
           
  (In thousands, except for per share amounts)
Net interest income $ 20,077   $ 20,760   $ 20,865   $ 20,902   $ 21,171  
Provision for loan losses   (475 )   900     755     889     821  
Non-interest income   1,020     1,383     1,328     1,660     1,159  
Non-interest expense   14,260     13,652     13,894     13,777     13,884  
Income tax expense   2,188     2,359     2,317     2,445     2,401  
Net income $ 5,124   $ 5,232   $ 5,227   $ 5,451   $ 5,224  
Net income per diluted share $ 0.29   $ 0.30   $ 0.30   $ 0.32   $ 0.31  
Common Dividends declared per share $ 0.14   $ 0.14   $ 0.14   $ 0.14   $ 0.14  
           
  Financial Ratios
  Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
Return on average assets   0.72 %   0.75 %   0.77 %   0.81 %   0.78 %
Return on average stockholder’s equity   9.12 %   9.44 %   9.61 %   10.55 %   10.66 %
Net interest margin   2.88 %   3.06 %   3.16 %   3.18 %   3.24 %
Stockholder’s equity to total assets   8.24 %   7.92 %   8.08 %   7.97 %   7.49 %
Efficiency Ratio   67.59 %   61.65 %   62.61 %   61.06 %   62.18 %
           
  Asset Quality Ratios
  (In thousands, except for ratio %)
  Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
Non-Accrual Loans $ 4,160   $ 5,074   $ 5,488   $ 5,670   $ 7,221  
Non-Accrual Loans as a % of Total Loans   0.19 %   0.22 %   0.24 %   0.24 %   0.31 %
ALLL as % of Non-Accrual Loans   570.53 %   486.62 %   433.47 %   405.71 %   309.64 %
Impaired Loans   26,912     30,856     37,275     40,533     42,408  
Classified Loans   13,483     15,998     22,679     23,977     26,161  
                               


   
  Recorded Investment in Loans Receivable by quarter
  Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
  (In Thousands)
Residential one-to-four family $ 248,381   $ 252,971   $ 258,688   $ 258,184   $ 258,085  
Commercial and multi-family   1,606,976     1,668,982     1,702,132     1,724,326     1,697,837  
Construction   104,996     131,697     134,963     114,462     107,783  
Commercial business   177,642     161,649     164,569     167,067     165,193  
Home equity   64,638     63,645     63,927     66,946     72,895  
Consumer   682     728     727     731     809  
  $ 2,203,315   $ 2,279,672   $ 2,325,006   $ 2,331,716   $ 2,302,602  
Less:          
Deferred loan fees, net   (1,174 )   (1,282 )   (1,452 )   (1,572 )   (1,751 )
Allowance for loan loss   (23,734 )   (24,691 )   (23,789 )   (23,004 )   (22,359 )
           
Total loans, net $ 2,178,407   $ 2,253,699   $ 2,299,765   $ 2,307,140   $ 2,278,492  
           
  Non-Accruing Loans in Portfolio by quarter
  Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
  (In Thousands)
Originated loans:          
Residential one-to-four family $ 590   $ 814   $ 1,022   $ 1,415   $ 1,160  
Commercial and multi-family   761     1,584     1,881     1,364     2,568  
Commercial business   1,428     887     745     256     356  
Home equity   347     350     129     272     277  
Sub-total: $ 3,126   $ 3,635   $ 3,777   $ 3,307   $ 4,361  
           
Acquired loans initially recorded at fair value:              
Residential one-to-four family $ 291   $ 1,046   $ 1,116   $ 1,704   $ 2,165  
Commercial and multi-family   217     -     -     597     605  
Commercial business   513     378     378     -     48  
Home equity   13     15     217     62     42  
Sub-total: $ 1,034   $ 1,439   $ 1,711   $ 2,363   $ 2,860  
           
Total: $ 4,160   $ 5,074   $ 5,488   $ 5,670   $ 7,221  
           


  Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter
           
  Tangible Book Value per Share
  Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
      (In Thousands, except per share amounts)
Total Stockholders' Equity $ 239,473   $ 223,719   $ 221,153   $ 216,718   $ 200,215  
Less: goodwill   5,253     5,570     5,587     5,584     5,699  
Less: preferred stock   25,016     25,016     25,016     25,016     19,706  
Total tangible stockholders' equity   209,204     193,133     190,550     186,118     174,810  
Shares outstanding   17,517     16,477     16,461     16,398     15,889  
Book value per share $ 13.67   $ 13.58   $ 13.43   $ 13.22   $ 12.60  
Tangible book value per share $ 11.94   $ 11.72   $ 11.58   $ 11.35   $ 11.00  
           
  Efficiency Ratios
  Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
      (In Thousands)
Net interest income $ 20,077   $ 20,760   $ 20,865   $ 20,902   $ 21,171  
Non-interest income   1,020     1,383     1,328     1,660     1,159  
Total income   21,097     22,143     22,193     22,562     22,330  
Non-interest expense   14,260     13,652     13,894     13,777     13,884  
Efficiency Ratio*   67.59 %   61.65 %   62.61 %   61.06 %   62.18 %
           
*Efficiency Ratio is calculated as total non-interest expense to total income  
           

Contact:
Thomas Coughlin, President & CEO
Thomas Keating, CFO
(201) 823-0700

Primary Logo

