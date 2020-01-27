Laureate to Explore Strategic Alternatives for Each of Its Businesses to Unlock Shareholder Value

/EIN News/ -- Exploration of Sale of Peru, Mexico, and Australia/New Zealand Businesses Already Underway



Reaffirms Guidance for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019

BALTIMORE, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the Company to explore strategic alternatives for each of its businesses to unlock shareholder value.

As part of this process, the Company will evaluate all potential options for its businesses, including sales, spin-offs or business combinations. Laureate has already initiated separate processes to explore the sale of its Peru, Mexico and Australia/New Zealand businesses.

Eilif Serck-Hanssen, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: “Laureate is taking action from a position of strength, having improved our operations company-wide through significant cost and efficiency initiatives. At the same time, we believe that the public market undervalues our portfolio of assets compared to the values that could be realized for those assets in the private market or through other transactions. As a result, our Board of Directors has decided to explore strategic alternatives to further unlock value for shareholders, students, and our other key stakeholders.”

This follows Laureate’s successful track record over the past several years in divesting higher education institutions across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Africa at accretive valuations.

Laureate expects to use substantially all of the after-tax proceeds realized from the implementation of any transactions resulting from this review process, as well as internally generated cash flows, to pay down debt and return capital to stockholders.

The Company has engaged Goldman Sachs as investment banker to lead this process. There can be no assurance as to the outcome of this process, including whether it will result in the completion of any transaction, as to the values that may be realized from any potential transaction or as to how long the review process will take. The Company does not intend to provide interim updates on the progress of this review unless and until it believes disclosure is appropriate.

Reaffirmation of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Guidance

Laureate also said that it expects its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results to be within the range of guidance it provided on November 6, 2019.

The Company will report its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results, and hold an investor call, on February 27, 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements

About Laureate Education, Inc.

Laureate Education, Inc. is the largest international network of degree-granting higher education institutions, primarily focused in Latin America, with more than 850,000 students enrolled at over 25 institutions with more than 150 campuses, which we collectively refer to as the Laureate International Universities network. Laureate offers high-quality, undergraduate, graduate and specialized degree programs in a wide range of academic disciplines that provide attractive employment prospects. Laureate believes that when our students succeed, countries prosper and societies benefit.

