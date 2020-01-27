Autolus Announces Closing of Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) in the United States. Autolus sold 7,250,000 ADSs representing 7,250,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $11.00 per ADS. Autolus has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,087,500 ADSs at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



The gross proceeds to Autolus are approximately $80.0 million. The net proceeds to Autolus from the offering are approximately $74.2 million, after deducting the underwriting discount and other offering expenses payable by Autolus.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Jefferies LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. William Blair & Company, L.L.C. acted as lead manager. H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC acted as co-manager.

The securities were offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). A preliminary prospectus supplement to the prospectus describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC on January 22, 2020, and a final prospectus supplement was filed with the SEC on January 24, 2020. The offering was made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement, which, for the avoidance of doubt, will not constitute a "prospectus" for the purposes of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and has not been reviewed by any competent authority in any member state in the European Economic Area. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained for free from either of the joint book-running managers for the offering, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at +1 866 803 9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at +1 877 821 7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About Autolus

Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Contacts:

Lucinda Crabtree, Ph.D.

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

+44 (0)7587 372 619

l.crabtree@autolus.com



Julia Wilson

+44 (0)7818 430877

j.wilson@autolus.com



Susan A Noonan

S.A. Noonan Communications, LLC

+1 212 966 3650

susan@sanoonan.com



