J & J Snack Foods Reports First Quarter Sales and Earnings

Sales increased 4% to $282.9 million from $271.6 million in last year’s first quarter. Net earnings decreased to $17.1 million in the current quarter from $17.5 million last year. Earnings per diluted share decreased to $.89 for the first quarter from $.93 last year. Operating income decreased 2% to $21.7 million in the current quarter from $22.1 million in the year ago quarter. Operating income was impacted by approximately $1 million of costs related to the relocation of our ICEE company’s headquarters to Tennessee.

Net earnings for last year’s quarter benefited from a reduction of approximately $900,000 in tax, or $.05 per diluted share, as the provision for the one time repatriation tax as a result of the Tax Cuts and Job Act of 2017 was reduced as the amount recorded the year prior was an estimate. Excluding the reduction in the provision for the one-time repatriation tax, our effective tax rate was 28.0% in last year’s quarter.

Our effective tax rate was 27.3% in this year’s quarter.

Gerald B. Shreiber, J & J’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We remain committed to long term profitable sales growth.”

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, SOUR PATCH KIDS** Flavored Ice Pops, Tio Pepe’s & CALIFORNIA CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands within DADDY RAY’S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. With nearly twenty manufacturing facilities, and more than $1 billion in annual revenue, J&J Snack Foods Corp. has continued to see steady growth as a company, reaching record sales for 48 consecutive years. The company consistently seeks out opportunities to expand its unique niche market product offering while bringing smiles to families worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com .

J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended December 28, December 29, 2019 2018 Net Sales $ 282,897 $ 271,612 Cost of goods sold 205,036 194,749 Gross Profit 77,861 76,863 Operating expenses Marketing 22,732 21,442 Distribution 23,542 23,952 Administrative 9,618 9,243 Other general expense 266 144 Total Operating Expenses 56,158 54,781 Operating Income 21,703 22,082 Other income (expense) Investment income 1,786 1,040 Interest expense & other (26) (27) Earnings before income taxes 23,463 23,095 Income tax expense 6,404 5,569 NET EARNINGS $ 17,059 $ 17,526 Earnings per diluted share $ 0.89 $ 0.93 Weighted average number of diluted shares 19,144 18,897 Earnings per basic share $ 0.90 $ 0.93 Weighted average number of basic shares 18,898 18,765





J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share amounts) December 28, 2019 September 28, (unaudited) 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 170,327 $ 192,395 Marketable securities held to maturity 63,594 51,091 Accounts receivable, net 131,574 140,938 Inventories 125,789 116,165 Prepaid expenses and other 3,862 5,768 Total current assets 495,146 506,357 Property, plant and equipment, at cost Land 2,494 2,494 Buildings 26,582 26,582 Plant machinery and equipment 324,511 315,360 Marketing equipment 250,308 240,681 Transportation equipment 10,218 9,725 Office equipment 32,072 31,217 Improvements 40,750 40,626 Construction in progress 8,291 10,039 Total Property, plant and equipment, at cost 695,226 676,724 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 431,596 423,276 Property, plant and equipment, net 263,630 253,448 Other assets Goodwill 119,484 102,511 Other intangible assets, net 75,848 54,922 Marketable securities held to maturity 55,289 79,360 Marketable securities available for sale 16,541 19,903 Operating lease right-of-use assets 64,399 - Other 2,698 2,838 Total other assets 334,259 259,534 Total Assets $ 1,093,035 $ 1,019,339 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Current finance lease liabilities $ 342 $ 339 Accounts payable 71,919 72,029 Accrued insurance liability 11,615 10,457 Accrued liabilities 13,140 7,808 Current operating lease liabilities 13,762 - Accrued compensation expense 12,709 21,154 Dividends payable 10,867 9,447 Total current liabilities 134,354 121,234 Noncurrent finance lease liabilities 628 718 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 53,300 - Deferred income taxes 61,730 61,920 Other long-term liabilities 503 1,716 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $1 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; none issued - - Common stock, no par value; authorized, 50,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 18,900,000 and 18,895,000 respectively 47,511 45,744 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,178) (12,988) Retained Earnings 807,187 800,995 Total stockholders' equity 842,520 833,751 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,093,035 $ 1,019,339





J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in thousands)

Three months ended December 28, December 29, 2019 2018 Operating activities: Net earnings $ 17,059 $ 17,526 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of fixed assets 11,887 10,774 Amortization of intangibles and deferred costs 843 861 Share-based compensation 1,299 972 Deferred income taxes (231) 689 Loss on marketable securities 9 1,027 Other 14 82 Changes in assets and liabilities net of effects from purchase of companies Decrease in accounts receivable 10,254 14,386 Increase in inventories (8,524) (4,974) Decrease in prepaid expenses 1,922 340 Decrease in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (963) (8,872) Net cash provided by operating activities 33,569 32,811 Investing activities: Payments for purchases of companies, net of cash acquired (44,970) - Purchases of property, plant and equipment (17,605) (11,837) Purchases of marketable securities (4,000) (17,513) Proceeds from redemption and sales of marketable securities 18,782 17,125 Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 898 577 Other 38 (236) Net cash used in investing activities (46,857) (11,884) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of stock 468 1,704 Payments on finance lease obligations (86) (83) Payment of cash dividend (9,447) (8,438) Net cash used in financing activities (9,065) (6,817) Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents 285 (875) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (22,068) 13,235 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 192,395 111,479 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 170,327 $ 124,714





Three months ended December 28, December 29, 2019 2018 (unaudited) (in thousands) Sales to External Customers: Food Service Soft pretzels $ 49,941 $ 48,991 Frozen juices and ices 7,043 7,527 Churros 16,391 15,135 Handhelds 7,189 8,802 Bakery 96,372 94,245 Other 6,512 5,326 Total Food Service $ 183,448 $ 180,026 Retail Supermarket Soft pretzels $ 9,826 $ 10,186 Frozen juices and ices 10,093 10,996 Biscuits 6,978

7,864

Handhelds 2,761 2,568 Coupon redemption (543) (694) Other 311

359

Total Retail Supermarket $ 29,426 $ 31,279 Frozen Beverages Beverages $ 35,255 $ 31,167 Repair and maintenance service 22,486 19,915 Machines revenue 11,981 8,904 Other 301 321 Total Frozen Beverages $ 70,023 $ 60,307 Consolidated Sales $ 282,897 $ 271,612 Depreciation and Amortization: Food Service $ 6,918 $ 6,322 Retail Supermarket 359 335 Frozen Beverages 5,453 4,978 Total Depreciation and Amortization $ 12,730 $ 11,635 Operating Income : Food Service $ 18,034 $ 17,697 Retail Supermarket 2,217 2,211 Frozen Beverages 1,452 2,174 Total Operating Income $ 21,703 $ 22,082 Capital Expenditures: Food Service $ 8,403 $ 6,278 Retail Supermarket 960 552 Frozen Beverages 8,242 5,007 Total Capital Expenditures $ 17,605 $ 11,837 Assets: Food Service $ 757,781 $ 686,192 Retail Supermarket 30,963 28,100 Frozen Beverages 304,291 219,692 Total Assets $ 1,093,035 $ 933,984



RESULTS OF OPERATIONS



Net sales increased $11,285,000 or 4% to $282,897,000 for the three months ended December 28, 2019 compared to the three months ended December 29, 2018. Excluding sales from the acquisition of ICEE Distributors in October 2019, sales increased 3%.

FOOD SERVICE

Sales to food service customers increased $3,422,000 or 2% in the first quarter to $183,448,000. Soft pretzel sales to food service increased 2% to $49,941,000 as higher sales to convenience store chains more than offset lower sales to schools.

Frozen juices and ices sales decreased 6% to $7,043,000 in the three months with sales decreases primarily to school food service customers.

Churro sales to food service customers were up 8% in the quarter to $16,391,000 with sales increases to warehouse club stores and generally across our customer base.

Sales of bakery products increased $2,127,000 or 2% in the first quarter to $96,372,000 with significant offsetting increases and decreases in sales to particular customers.

Sales of handhelds decreased $1,613,000 or 18% in the quarter with the decrease primarily coming from lower sales to co-pack customers. Sales of funnel cake increased $1,240,000 or 25% in the quarter primarily due to higher sales to one casual dining restaurant chain.

Sales of new products in the first twelve months since their introduction were approximately $2.5 million in this quarter. Price increases were approximately $2.7 million for the quarter and net volume increases accounted for approximately $700,000 of sales in the quarter.



Operating income in our Food Service segment increased from $17,697,000 to $18,034,000 in the quarter primarily because of higher volume and improved operations at our Hill & Valley bakery.

RETAIL SUPERMARKETS

Sales of products to retail supermarkets decreased $1,853,000 or 6% to $29,426,000 in the first quarter. Soft pretzel sales for the first quarter were down 4% to $9,826,000, sales of frozen juices and ices were down 8% to $10,093,000 in the first quarter and sales of biscuits were down 11% to $6,978,000 in the first quarter as we lost some volume and placements in all three product categories due to price increases implemented a year ago. We expect volume to at least stabilize beginning in our second quarter. Handheld sales to retail supermarket customers increased 8% to $2,761,000 in the quarter.

There were virtually no sales of new products in the first quarter. Price increases provided about $1.3 million of sales in the quarter and net volume decreased by about $3.2 million.

Operating income in our Retail Supermarkets segment was $2,217,000 in this year’s first quarter compared to $2,211,000 in last year’s quarter as the benefits of higher prices offset the negative impact of lower volume.

FROZEN BEVERAGES



Frozen beverage and related product sales increased 16% to $70,023,000 in the first quarter. Beverage related sales were up 13% to $35,255,000. Excluding sales from the acquisition of ICEE Distributors in October 2019, frozen beverages and related product sales increased 12% and beverage related sales increased 4%. Gallon sales were up 6% for the three months exclusive of ICEE Distributors’ gallons. Service revenue increased 13% to $22,486,000 in the first quarter with sales increases and decreases spread throughout our customer base.

Machines revenue (primarily sales of frozen beverage machines) were $11,981,000, an increase of 35%. Operating income in our Frozen Beverage segment decreased to $1,452,000 in this quarter compared to $2,174,000 last year as a result of generally higher costs, including approximately $1 million of costs for the relocation of ICEE’s headquarters. We expect additional relocation costs of about $800,000 in our second quarter.

CONSOLIDATED

Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 27.52% in the three month period this year and 28.30% last year. Gross profit percentage decreased because of lower volume in our combined food service and retail supermarket segments, product mix changes including higher machines sales in our frozen beverages segment and generally higher costs in our frozen beverages segment.

Total operating expenses increased $1,377,000 in the first quarter but as a percentage of sales decreased to 19.9% from 20.2% last year. Marketing expenses increased to 8.04% of sales in this year’s quarter from 7.89% last year. Distribution expenses were 8.32% of sales in this year’s quarter and 8.82% of sales in last year’s quarter primarily because of lower freight rates. Administrative expenses were 3.40% of sales this quarter compared to 3.40% of sales last year.



Operating income decreased $379,000 or 2% to $21,703,000 in the first quarter as a result of the aforementioned items.

Investment income increased by $746,000 in the first quarter primarily because of recognized unrealized gains of $71,000 this year compared to recognized unrealized losses of $1,027,000 last year.

Net earnings decreased $467,000, or 3%, in the current three month period to $17,059,000. Net earnings in last year’s quarter benefitted by a reduction of approximately $900,000 in tax as the provision for the one time repatriation tax as a result of the Tax Cuts and Job Act of 2017 was reduced as the amount recorded the year prior was an estimate. Excluding the reduction in the provision for the one time repatriation tax, our effective tax rate was 28.0% in last year’s quarter. Our effective tax rate was 27.3% in this year’s quarter.



There are many factors which can impact our net earnings from year to year and in the long run, among which are the supply and cost of raw materials and labor, insurance costs, factors impacting sales as noted above, the continuing consolidation of our customers, our ability to manage our manufacturing, marketing and distribution activities, our ability to make and integrate acquisitions and changes in tax laws and interest rates.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s analysis only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

