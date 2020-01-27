NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces Record Net Income of $121.0 Million and Diluted Earnings Per Share of $2.74; Declares Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- NORWICH, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBT Bancorp Inc. (“NBT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NBTB) reported record net income and diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2019.



Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $121.0 million, up 7.5% from $112.6 million for the prior year. Diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $2.74, as compared with $2.56 for the prior year, an increase of 7.0%.

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $29.0 million, down 10.6% from $32.4 million for the third quarter of 2019 and up 1.1% from $28.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Diluted earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $0.66, down 9.5% as compared with $0.73 for the prior quarter and up 1.5% from $0.65 for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Highlights:

Diluted earnings per share up 7.0% from prior year

Full year 2019 net income up 7.5% from 2018

Loan growth for the year ended December 31, 2019 of 3.6% and 6.9% for the fourth quarter, annualized, driven by commercial and residential real estate

Strong asset quality continued with nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.40% down 7 basis points from prior quarter

Tangible equity ratio of 8.84%, up 99 bps from prior year, and tangible book value per share of $19.03, up 14.2% from 2018

“We are pleased to report that NBT achieved a seventh straight year of record net income in 2019 along with a new annual EPS record,” said NBT President and CEO John H. Watt, Jr. “The best team in community banking maintained focus on the fundamentals of our core banking business, including low-cost deposit gathering and prudent loan growth, while advancing our strategic priorities and executing on technology and digital initiatives. Our strong balance sheet, disciplined approach to credit and risk management, and diversified fee businesses provide NBT with optionality as we continue to grow our company, both organically and by acquisition. In the second quarter of 2020, we intend to accelerate the growth of our well-established EPIC Retirement Plan Services business with the acquisition of Alliance Benefit Group of Illinois, Inc. of Peoria, bringing the number of plan participants we support nationwide to 250,000.”

Net interest income for the year ended 2019 was $311.6 million, up $5.9 million, or 1.9%, from 2018. The fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin of 3.58% for the year ended December 31, 2019, was comparable to 2018. Average interest-earning assets were up $144.8 million, or 1.7%, for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018, driven by a $206.7 million increase in loans that was partially offset by an $89.9 million decrease in securities. Interest income increased $23.3 million, or 6.8%, due to the increase in earning assets combined with a 17 basis point (“bp”) improvement in loan yields. Interest expense was up $17.4 million, or 44.9% for the year ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018 as the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 29 bps, driven by interest-bearing deposit costs increasing 33 bps.

Net interest income was $77.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, down $0.9 million, or 1.1%, from the previous quarter. FTE net interest margin was 3.52% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, down 5 bps from the previous quarter, and interest income decreased $1.8 million, or 2.0%. The yield on average interest-earning assets decreased 9 bps to 4.13%, and average interest-earning assets were steady at $8.7 billion. The lower asset yield primarily reflects the impact of lower short-term rates on floating-rate loans, while average earning assets remained consistent driven by a smaller investment portfolio partially offset by an increase in loans. Interest expense was down $0.9 million, or 6.5%, due to a $31.3 million decrease in average interest-bearing liabilities from the prior quarter. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 6 bps to 0.90% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, driven by a 19 bp decrease in short-term borrowings cost and a 4 bp decrease in interest-bearing deposit costs.

Noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $144.0 million, up $19.3 million, or 15.4%, from the same period in 2018. Excluding net securities gains (losses), noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $139.8 million, up $8.7 million or 6.6%, from the same period in 2018. The increase from the prior year was driven by higher other noninterest income primarily due to higher swap fee income, higher retirement plan administration fees due to a full year’s contribution from Retirement Plan Services, LLC (“RPS”), which was acquired in the second quarter of 2018, and higher ATM and debit card fees due to an increase in the number of accounts and usage.

Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $36.2 million, down $3.5 million or 8.8%, from the prior quarter and up $10.3 million or 39.7%, from the fourth quarter of 2018. In the third quarter of 2019, the Company sold Visa Class B common stock for a gain of $4.0 million and in the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company restructured the investment portfolio by selling $109 million lower yielding bonds and reinvesting the proceeds in higher yielding bonds, which resulted in a $6.6 million loss on securities sold. Excluding net securities gains (losses), noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $36.1 million, up $0.4 million or 1.0%, from the prior quarter and up $3.2 million or 9.7%, from the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase from the prior quarter and from the fourth quarter of 2018 was primarily due to higher other noninterest income due primarily to higher swap fee income.

Noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $274.7 million, up $10.2 million or 3.8%, from the same period in 2018. The increase from the prior year was driven by higher salaries and employee benefits, equipment expense and other noninterest expenses as compared to the same period of 2018, partially offset by lower FDIC insurance expense. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was primarily due to the RPS acquisition in the second quarter of 2018 and $0.7 million in one-time charges related to efficiency initiatives and general wage and benefit increases. The $4.8 million increase in other noninterest expenses was due to $3.1 million in reorganization expenses incurred during the third quarter of 2019, primarily related to branch optimization strategies to improve future operating efficiencies and an increase in the amortization expense for pension plan actuarial costs. FDIC insurance expense decreased from 2018 due to receipt of the Small Bank Assessment Credit in 2019.

Noninterest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $70.3 million, up $0.5 million or 0.8%, from the prior quarter and up $1.4 million or 2.0%, from the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily driven by an increase in professional fees and loan collection expenses, which were partially offset by lower other noninterest expenses due to the previously mentioned branch optimization that occurred during the third quarter of 2019. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2018 was primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits and loan collection, partially offset by lower FDIC insurance expense due to the previously mentioned receipt of the Small Bank Assessment Credit in 2019.

Income tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $34.4 million, up $10.0 million, or 40.8%, from the same period of 2018. The effective tax rate of 22.1% in 2019 was up from 17.8% for the same period in the prior year. The increase in income tax expense from the prior year was due to a $5.5 million tax benefit recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018 primarily related to one-time income tax return accounting method changes, combined with a higher level of taxable income.

Income tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $8.2 million, down $1.2 million from the prior quarter and up $7.4 million from the fourth quarter of 2018. The effective tax rate of 22.0% for the fourth quarter of 2019 was down from 22.4% from the third quarter of 2019 and up from 2.5% from the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in income tax expense from the prior quarter was due to lower taxable income and the increase from the fourth quarter of 2018 primarily due to one-time income tax return accounting method changes during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Asset Quality

Net charge-offs of $25.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 were down compared to $25.8 million for the same period of 2018. Provision expense was $25.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared with $28.8 million for the same period of 2018. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 0.36%, as compared with 0.38% for the same period of 2018.

Net charge-offs of $5.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 were down as compared to $6.1 million for the prior quarter and down compared to $6.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Provision expense was lower at $6.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as compared with $6.3 million for the prior quarter and $6.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 0.30%, down from 0.35% for the prior quarter and down from 0.39% for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.40% at December 31, 2019, down 7 bps from 0.47% at September 30, 2019 and down 4 bps from 0.44% at December 31, 2018. Past due loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.49% at December 31, 2019, down from 0.57% at September 30, 2019 and down from 0.55% at December 31, 2018.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $73.0 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $72.4 million at September 30, 2019 and $72.5 million at December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans was 1.02% (1.06% excluding acquired loans) at December 31, 2019, compared to 1.03% (1.08% excluding acquired loans) at September 30, 2019 and 1.05% (1.10% excluding acquired loans) at December 31, 2018.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $9.7 billion at December 31, 2019, up $159.6 million from December 31, 2018. Loans were $7.1 billion at December 31, 2019, up $248.4 million from December 31, 2018. In 2019, loan growth in commercial real estate and residential real estate was partially offset by run-off in consumer portfolios. Total deposits were $7.6 billion at December 31, 2019, up $219.6 million, or 3.0%, from December 31, 2018, reflecting growth in money market deposit accounts and non-interest-bearing demand accounts. Stockholders’ equity was $1.1 billion, representing a total equity-to-total assets ratio of 11.53% at December 31, 2019, compared with $1.0 billion or a total equity-to-total assets ratio of 10.65% at December 31, 2018. Tangible book value per share was $19.03 at December 31, 2019, an increase of 14.2% from December 31, 2018.

On January 1, 2020, the Company adopted ASU No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments (“CECL”). While certain key assumptions to be used in NBT’s CECL model and methodologies are being finalized, as well as certain review controls, the day-one impact of adopting CECL is not expected to be material to the Company’s total capital.

Dividend

The Board of Directors approved a first-quarter 2020 cash dividend of $0.27 per share at a meeting held today. The dividend will be paid on March 13, 2020 to shareholders of record as of February 28, 2020.

Other Events

On January 24, 2020, NBT subsidiary EPIC Retirement Plan Services, a full-service 401(k) recordkeeping firm, signed a definitive agreement to purchase the assets of Alliance Benefit Group of Illinois, Inc. (“ABGIL”). ABGIL is a retirement plan services company located in Peoria, Illinois that provides full-service recordkeeping, administration, fiduciary investment advice and plan design solutions to employers nationwide. This is NBT’s fifth retirement plan services acquisition since 2015. The addition of ABGIL will strengthen NBT’s presence in retirement services and bring the number of plan participants supported by NBT to 250,000 in all 50 states. The Company expects to complete the acquisition of ABGIL in the second quarter of 2020.

2020 Annual Meeting

NBT will be moving to a virtual shareholder meeting format, and the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be hosted online on May 19, 2020. As technology enables new types of engagement, this virtual format will allow NBT to reach more shareholders, who will have the same opportunities to participate as in past in-person meetings. Details will be provided to shareholders with proxy materials in April 2020.

Corporate Overview

NBT Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Norwich, N.Y., with total assets of $9.7 billion at December 31, 2019. The Company primarily operates through NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank and through two financial services companies. NBT Bank, N.A. has 146 banking locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine. EPIC Retirement Plan Services, based in Rochester, N.Y., is a full-service 401(k) plan recordkeeping firm. NBT Insurance Agency, LLC, based in Norwich, N.Y., is a full-service insurance agency. More information about NBT and its divisions is available online at: www.nbtbancorp.com , www.nbtbank.com , www.epicrps.com and www.nbtinsurance.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of NBT and its subsidiaries and on the information available to management at the time that these statements were made. There are several factors, many of which are beyond NBT’s control, which could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly, including as a result of competitors having greater financial resources than NBT; (2) revenues may be lower than expected; (3) changes in the interest rate environment may reduce interest margins; (4) general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and/or a reduced demand for credit; (5) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in tax laws and accounting standards, including the estimated effects from the adoption of the CECL model on January 1, 2020, may adversely affect business and results; (6) NBT’s ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and employees; and (7) adverse changes may occur in the securities markets or with respect to inflation. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, NBT does not update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent circumstances or events.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). These measures adjust GAAP measures to exclude the effects of acquisition related intangible amortization expense on earnings, equity and assets as well as providing a FTE yield on securities and loans. Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the accompanying tables. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information that is important to an understanding of the results of NBT’s core business as well as provide information standard in the financial institution industry. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP and investors should consider NBT’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of NBT.

NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Data (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) 2019

2018 Profitability: 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Diluted earnings per share $ 0.66 $ 0.73 $ 0.69 $ 0.66 $ 0.65 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 44,174,201 44,138,495 44,120,377 44,081,086 44,059,796 Return on average assets (1) 1.20 % 1.34 % 1.28 % 1.24 % 1.20 % Return on average equity (1) 10.36 % 11.83 % 11.63 % 11.52 % 11.34 % Return on average tangible common equity (1)(3) 14.28 % 16.43 % 16.38 % 16.45 % 16.37 % Net interest margin (1)(2) 3.52 % 3.57 % 3.61 % 3.64 % 3.61 % 12 Months ended December 31, Profitability: 2019 2018 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.74 $ 2.56 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 44,123,698 44,019,698 Return on average assets 1.26 % 1.20 % Return on average equity 11.32 % 11.49 % Return on average tangible common equity (4) 15.85 % 16.71 % Net interest margin (2) 3.58 % 3.58 % (1) Annualized. (2) Calculated on a FTE basis. (3) Non-GAAP measure - excludes amortization of intangible assets (net of tax) from net income and average tangible common equity is calculated as follows: 2019

2018 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Net income $ 28,960 $ 32,379 $ 30,555 $ 29,127 $ 28,652 Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax) 633 656 670 726 734 Net income, excluding intangibles amortization $ 29,593 $ 33,035 $ 31,225 $ 29,853 $ 29,386 Average stockholders' equity $ 1,109,225 $ 1,085,961 $ 1,053,750 $ 1,025,753 $ 1,002,822 Less: average goodwill and other intangibles 287,268 288,077 288,930 289,913 290,854 Average tangible common equity $ 821,957 $ 797,884 $ 764,820 $ 735,840 $ 711,968 (4) Non-GAAP measure - excludes amortization of intangible assets (net of tax) from net income and average tangible common equity is calculated as follows: 12 Months ended December 31, 2019 2018 Net income $ 121,021 $ 112,566 Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax) 2,684 3,032 Net income, excluding intangibles amortization $ 123,705 $ 115,598 Average stockholders' equity $ 1,068,948 $ 980,005 Less: average goodwill and other intangibles 288,539 288,273 Average tangible common equity $ 780,409 $ 691,732 Note: Year-to-date EPS may not equal sum of quarters due to differences in outstanding shares.





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Data (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) 2019

2018 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Balance sheet data: Securities available for sale $ 975,340 $ 932,173 $ 979,696 $ 951,859 $ 998,496 Securities held to maturity 630,074 678,435 744,601 780,565 783,599 Net loans 7,063,133 6,941,444 6,891,108 6,818,907 6,815,204 Total assets 9,715,925 9,661,386 9,635,718 9,533,510 9,556,363 Total deposits 7,587,820 7,743,166 7,593,706 7,617,659 7,368,211 Total borrowings 820,682 628,701 794,829 719,775 1,046,616 Total liabilities 8,595,528 8,562,785 8,560,895 8,499,455 8,538,454 Stockholders' equity 1,120,397 1,098,601 1,074,823 1,034,055 1,017,909 Asset quality: Nonaccrual loans $ 25,174 $ 24,623 $ 24,669 $ 25,632 $ 25,487 90 days past due and still accruing 3,717 8,342 2,387 3,335 5,085 Total nonperforming loans 28,891 32,965 27,056 28,967 30,572 Other real estate owned 1,458 2,144 2,203 2,222 2,441 Total nonperforming assets 30,349 35,109 29,259 31,189 33,013 Allowance for loan losses 72,965 72,365 72,165 71,405 72,505 Asset quality ratios (total): Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.02 % 1.03 % 1.04 % 1.04 % 1.05 % Total nonperforming loans to total loans 0.40 % 0.47 % 0.39 % 0.42 % 0.44 % Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.31 % 0.36 % 0.30 % 0.33 % 0.35 % Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 252.55 % 219.52 % 266.72 % 246.50 % 237.16 % Past due loans to total loans 0.49 % 0.57 % 0.52 % 0.52 % 0.55 % Net charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.30 % 0.35 % 0.38 % 0.41 % 0.39 % Asset quality ratios (originated) (2): Allowance for loan losses to loans 1.06 % 1.08 % 1.08 % 1.09 % 1.10 % Nonperforming loans to loans 0.39 % 0.47 % 0.38 % 0.41 % 0.43 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 269.90 % 231.21 % 287.67 % 265.63 % 254.92 % Past due loans to loans 0.48 % 0.56 % 0.52 % 0.52 % 0.56 % Capital: Equity to assets 11.53 % 11.37 % 11.15 % 10.85 % 10.65 % Tangible equity ratio (3) 8.84 % 8.65 % 8.41 % 8.06 % 7.85 % Book value per share $ 25.58 $ 25.09 $ 24.56 $ 23.64 $ 23.31 Tangible book value per share (4) $ 19.03 $ 18.52 $ 17.97 $ 17.02 $ 16.66 Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.33 % 10.15 % 9.88 % 9.62 % 9.52 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.29 % 11.14 % 10.95 % 10.69 % 10.49 % Tier 1 capital ratio 12.56 % 12.42 % 12.24 % 11.99 % 11.79 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.52 % 13.38 % 13.21 % 12.98 % 12.78 % Common stock price (end of period) $ 40.56 $ 36.59 $ 37.51 $ 36.01 $ 34.59 (1) Annualized. (2) Non-GAAP measure - Excludes acquired loans. (3) Non-GAAP measure - Stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. (4) Non-GAAP measure - Stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, dollars in thousands) December 31, December 31, Assets 2019 2018 Cash and due from banks $ 170,595 $ 175,550 Short-term interest bearing accounts 46,248 5,405 Equity securities, at fair value 27,771 23,053 Securities available for sale, at fair value 975,340 998,496 Securities held to maturity (fair value $641,262 and $778,675, respectively) 630,074 783,599 Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 44,620 53,229 Loans held for sale 11,731 6,943 Loans 7,136,098 6,887,709 Less allowance for loan losses 72,965 72,505 Net loans $ 7,063,133 $ 6,815,204 Premises and equipment, net 75,631 78,970 Goodwill 274,769 274,769 Intangible assets, net 12,020 15,599 Bank owned life insurance 181,748 177,479 Other assets 202,245 148,067 Total assets $ 9,715,925 $ 9,556,363 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Demand (noninterest bearing) $ 2,414,383 $ 2,361,099 Savings, NOW and money market 4,312,244 4,076,434 Time 861,193 930,678 Total deposits $ 7,587,820 $ 7,368,211 Short-term borrowings 655,275 871,696 Long-term debt 64,211 73,724 Junior subordinated debt 101,196 101,196 Other liabilities 187,026 123,627 Total liabilities $ 8,595,528 $ 8,538,454 Total stockholders' equity $ 1,120,397 $ 1,017,909 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,715,925 $ 9,556,363





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019

2018 2019

2018 Interest, fee and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 79,800 $ 78,963 $ 321,474 $ 300,827 Securities available for sale 5,639 6,332 23,303 26,920 Securities held to maturity 4,213 4,344 19,105 13,242 Other 924 885 3,652 3,266 Total interest, fee and dividend income $ 90,576 $ 90,524 $ 367,534 $ 344,255 Interest expense Deposits $ 10,181 $ 6,977 $ 39,986 $ 22,144 Short-term borrowings 1,707 3,131 9,693 10,552 Long-term debt 484 431 1,875 1,790 Junior subordinated debt 1,021 1,110 4,425 4,140 Total interest expense $ 13,393 $ 11,649 $ 55,979 $ 38,626 Net interest income $ 77,183 $ 78,875 $ 311,555 $ 305,629 Provision for loan losses 6,004 6,528 25,412 28,828 Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 71,179 $ 72,347 $ 286,143 $ 276,801 Noninterest income Insurance and other financial services revenue $ 5,891 $ 5,843 $ 25,006 $ 24,345 Service charges on deposit accounts 4,361 4,503 17,151 17,224 ATM and debit card fees 5,935 5,704 23,893 22,699 Retirement plan administration fees 7,218 7,113 30,388 26,992 Trust 4,673 4,573 19,164 19,524 Bank owned life insurance income 1,236 1,239 5,355 5,091 Net securities gains (losses) 189 (6,916 ) 4,213 (6,341 ) Other 6,738 3,887 18,853 15,228 Total noninterest income $ 36,241 $ 25,946 $ 144,023 $ 124,762 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 39,592 $ 38,998 $ 156,867 $ 151,685 Occupancy 5,653 5,284 22,706 22,318 Data processing and communications 4,719 4,431 18,318 17,652 Professional fees and outside services 4,223 3,968 14,785 14,376 Equipment 4,821 4,529 18,583 17,037 Office supplies and postage 1,744 1,564 6,579 6,204 FDIC expense - 1,135 1,946 4,651 Advertising 952 1,006 2,773 2,782 Amortization of intangible assets 844 978 3,579 4,042 Loan collection and other real estate owned, net 1,436 738 4,158 4,217 Other 6,310 6,273 24,440 19,597 Total noninterest expense $ 70,294 $ 68,904 $ 274,734 $ 264,561 Income before income tax expense $ 37,126 $ 29,389 $ 155,432 $ 137,002 Income tax expense 8,166 737 34,411 24,436 Net income $ 28,960 $ 28,652 $ 121,021 $ 112,566 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 0.66 $ 0.66 $ 2.76 $ 2.58 Diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.65 $ 2.74 $ 2.56





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) 2019

2018 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Interest, fee and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 79,800 $ 81,082 $ 81,271 $ 79,321 $ 78,963 Securities available for sale 5,639 5,711 6,031 5,922 6,332 Securities held to maturity 4,213 4,586 5,089 5,217 4,344 Other 924 1,002 842 884 885 Total interest, fee and dividend income $ 90,576 $ 92,381 $ 93,233 $ 91,344 $ 90,524 Interest expense Deposits $ 10,181 $ 10,745 $ 10,234 $ 8,826 $ 6,977 Short-term borrowings 1,707 1,989 2,760 3,237 3,131 Long-term debt 484 498 471 422 431 Junior subordinated debt 1,021 1,095 1,141 1,168 1,110 Total interest expense $ 13,393 $ 14,327 $ 14,606 $ 13,653 $ 11,649 Net interest income $ 77,183 $ 78,054 $ 78,627 $ 77,691 $ 78,875 Provision for loan losses 6,004 6,324 7,277 5,807 6,528 Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 71,179 $ 71,730 $ 71,350 $ 71,884 $ 72,347 Noninterest income Insurance and other financial services revenue $ 5,891 $ 6,421 $ 5,938 $ 6,756 $ 5,843 Service charges on deposit accounts 4,361 4,330 4,224 4,236 4,503 ATM and debit card fees 5,935 6,277 6,156 5,525 5,704 Retirement plan administration fees 7,218 7,600 7,836 7,734 7,113 Trust 4,673 5,209 4,731 4,551 4,573 Bank owned life insurance income 1,236 1,556 1,186 1,377 1,239 Net securities gains (losses) 189 4,036 (69 ) 57 (6,916 ) Other 6,738 4,291 4,239 3,585 3,887 Total noninterest income $ 36,241 $ 39,720 $ 34,241 $ 33,821 $ 25,946 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 39,592 $ 39,352 $ 38,567 $ 39,356 $ 38,998 Occupancy 5,653 5,335 5,443 6,275 5,284 Data processing and communications 4,719 4,492 4,693 4,414 4,431 Professional fees and outside services 4,223 3,535 3,359 3,668 3,968 Equipment 4,821 4,487 4,518 4,757 4,529 Office supplies and postage 1,744 1,667 1,577 1,591 1,564 FDIC expense (credit) - (20 ) 949 1,017 1,135 Advertising 952 677 641 503 1,006 Amortization of intangible assets 844 874 893 968 978 Loan collection and other real estate owned, net 1,436 976 961 785 738 Other 6,310 8,374 4,630 5,126 6,273 Total noninterest expense $ 70,294 $ 69,749 $ 66,231 $ 68,460 $ 68,904 Income before income tax expense $ 37,126 $ 41,701 $ 39,360 $ 37,245 $ 29,389 Income tax expense 8,166 9,322 8,805 8,118 737 Net income $ 28,960 $ 32,379 $ 30,555 $ 29,127 $ 28,652 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 0.66 $ 0.74 $ 0.70 $ 0.67 $ 0.66 Diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.73 $ 0.69 $ 0.66 $ 0.65





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Q4 - 2019 Q3 - 2019 Q2 - 2019 Q1 - 2019 Q4 - 2018 Assets Short-term interest bearing accounts $ 51,613 2.43 % $ 57,530 1.95 % $ 25,783 1.28 % $ 9,065 4.07 % $ 3,780 5.25 % Securities available for sale (1) (3) 942,302 2.37 % 940,256 2.41 % 981,079 2.47 % 984,704 2.45 % 1,104,198 2.29 % Securities held to maturity (1) (3) 651,305 2.73 % 698,617 2.77 % 770,651 2.83 % 782,570 2.90 % 688,840 2.73 % Investment in FRB and FHLB Banks 37,842 6.37 % 40,525 7.04 % 46,179 6.60 % 49,152 6.54 % 47,689 6.95 % Loans (2) (3) 7,055,288 4.49 % 6,987,476 4.61 % 6,958,299 4.69 % 6,886,672 4.68 % 6,876,341 4.56 % Total interest earning assets $ 8,738,350 4.13 % $ 8,724,404 4.22 % $ 8,781,991 4.28 % $ 8,712,163 4.28 % $ 8,720,848 4.14 % Other assets 861,909 852,616 816,748 795,585 769,302 Total assets $ 9,600,259 $ 9,577,020 $ 9,598,739 $ 9,507,748 $ 9,490,150 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Money market deposit accounts $ 2,057,678 1.16 % $ 2,015,297 1.24 % $ 1,916,045 1.16 % $ 1,804,053 0.99 % $ 1,745,980 0.65 % NOW deposit accounts 1,064,193 0.13 % 1,056,001 0.13 % 1,127,413 0.13 % 1,135,213 0.16 % 1,166,383 0.18 % Savings deposits 1,251,432 0.06 % 1,274,793 0.06 % 1,282,084 0.06 % 1,252,042 0.06 % 1,250,703 0.06 % Time deposits 853,353 1.69 % 893,837 1.75 % 953,698 1.73 % 942,457 1.64 % 921,252 1.47 % Total interest bearing deposits $ 5,226,656 0.77 % $ 5,239,928 0.81 % $ 5,279,240 0.78 % $ 5,133,765 0.70 % $ 5,084,318 0.54 % Short-term borrowings 475,332 1.42 % 490,694 1.61 % 620,898 1.78 % 712,306 1.84 % 724,693 1.71 % Long-term debt 81,613 2.35 % 84,250 2.35 % 82,414 2.29 % 73,707 2.32 % 73,735 2.32 % Junior subordinated debt 101,196 4.00 % 101,196 4.29 % 101,196 4.52 % 101,196 4.68 % 101,196 4.35 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 5,884,797 0.90 % $ 5,916,068 0.96 % $ 6,083,748 0.96 % $ 6,020,974 0.92 % $ 5,983,942 0.77 % Demand deposits 2,406,563 2,389,617 2,298,867 2,309,531 2,373,235 Other liabilities 199,674 185,374 162,374 151,490 130,151 Stockholders' equity 1,109,225 1,085,961 1,053,750 1,025,753 1,002,822 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,600,259 $ 9,577,020 $ 9,598,739 $ 9,507,748 $ 9,490,150 Interest rate spread 3.23 % 3.26 % 3.32 % 3.36 % 3.37 % Net interest margin (FTE) (3) 3.52 % 3.57 % 3.61 % 3.64 % 3.61 % (1) Securities are shown at average amortized cost. (2) For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loan balances outstanding. (3) Interest income for tax-exempt securities and loans have been adjusted to a FTE basis using the statutory Federal income tax rate of 21%. The total amount of adjustment to present yields on a FTE basis is $349, $374, $445, $500 and $535 for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Year-to-Date Balance Sheets (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Rates Balance Interest Rates Twelve Months ended December 31, 2019

2018

Assets Short-term interest bearing accounts $ 36,174 $ 773 2.14 % $ 3,377 $ 183 5.42 % Securities available for sale (1) (3) 961,909 23,334 2.43 % 1,210,013 27,081 2.24 % Securities held to maturity (1) (3) 725,352 20,410 2.81 % 567,117 14,657 2.58 % Investment in FRB and FHLB Banks 43,385 2,879 6.64 % 48,214 3,083 6.39 % Loans (2) (3) 6,972,438 321,805 4.62 % 6,765,748 301,258 4.45 % Total interest earning assets $ 8,739,258 $ 369,201 4.22 % $ 8,594,469 $ 346,262 4.03 % Other assets 831,954 764,670 Total assets $ 9,571,212 $ 9,359,139 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Money market deposit accounts $ 1,949,147 $ 22,257 1.14 % $ 1,706,823 $ 8,314 0.49 % NOW deposit accounts 1,095,402 1,518 0.14 % 1,191,008 1,894 0.16 % Savings deposits 1,265,112 733 0.06 % 1,266,970 725 0.06 % Time deposits 910,546 15,478 1.70 % 866,388 11,211 1.29 % Total interest bearing deposits $ 5,220,207 $ 39,986 0.77 % $ 5,031,189 $ 22,144 0.44 % Short-term borrowings 573,927 9,693 1.69 % 727,635 10,552 1.45 % Long-term debt 80,528 1,875 2.33 % 80,195 1,790 2.23 % Junior subordinated debt 101,196 4,425 4.37 % 101,196 4,140 4.09 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 5,975,858 $ 55,979 0.94 % $ 5,940,215 $ 38,626 0.65 % Demand deposits 2,351,515 2,321,264 Other liabilities 174,891 117,655 Stockholders' equity 1,068,948 980,005 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,571,212 $ 9,359,139 Net interest income (FTE) $ 313,222 $ 307,636 Interest rate spread 3.28 % 3.38 % Net interest margin (FTE) (3) 3.58 % 3.58 % Taxable equivalent adjustment $ 1,667 $ 2,007 Net interest income $ 311,555 $ 305,629 (1) Securities are shown at average amortized cost. (2) For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loan balances outstanding. (3) Interest income for tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a FTE basis using the statutory Federal income tax rate of 21%.





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Loan Balances (unaudited, dollars in thousands) 2019

2018 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Commercial $ 1,302,209 $ 1,317,649 $ 1,299,784 $ 1,306,551 $ 1,291,568 Commercial real estate 2,142,057 2,033,552 2,025,280 1,943,931 1,930,742 Residential real estate mortgages 1,445,156 1,416,920 1,404,079 1,390,411 1,380,836 Dealer finance 1,193,635 1,195,783 1,189,670 1,191,111 1,216,144 Specialty lending 542,063 528,505 519,974 529,144 524,928 Home equity 444,082 452,535 456,754 463,582 474,566 Other consumer 66,896 68,865 67,732 65,582 68,925 Total loans $ 7,136,098 $ 7,013,809 $ 6,963,273 $ 6,890,312 $ 6,887,709

Contact:

John H. Watt, Jr., President and CEO

John V. Moran, Executive Vice President and CFO

NBT Bancorp Inc.

52 South Broad Street

Norwich, NY 13815

607-337-6589



