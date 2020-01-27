Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Termination of Purpose Energy Credit Fund

/EIN News/ -- THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWS WIRE SERVICES.

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) announced today that it will terminate Purpose Energy Credit Fund (NEO Tickers: PCF; PCF.U) (the “Fund”) and will redeem all of its issued and outstanding ETF units, US-dollar-denominated ETF non-currency hedged units, Class A units and Class F units (collectively, the “Units”) in accordance with the terms of the Fund’s amended and restated declaration of trust. It is anticipated that the termination will occur on or about March 30, 2020 (the “Termination Date”).



The decision to close the Fund was driven primarily by the Fund’s relatively low assets under management and the costs associated with maintaining a fund of this size. Such factors have made it difficult to efficiently manage the Fund in accordance with its intended investment objective. As a result, the termination, in the view of Purpose, is in the best interests of unitholders.

Effective as of the market close on January 27, 2020, Units of the Fund will no longer be available for purchase, including any purchases made through a pre-authorized purchase plan.

The redemption price payable for the Units will be an amount equal to the net asset value per unit of the applicable class on the Termination Date and will be payable to unitholders on or before April 2, 2020.

It is anticipated that the ETF units and US-dollar-denominated ETF non-currency hedged units of the Fund will be voluntarily delisted from the NEO Exchange on or about Mach 24, 2020 at the close.

As stated above, the effective date of termination of the Fund is expected to be on or about March 30, 2020. If you still hold a position in the Fund at 4:00 pm EST on the Termination Date, your position will be liquidated, with the proceeds either deposited into your account or a cheque mailed directly to you or to your dealer, nominee or intermediary, depending on your account registration. If you hold Units of the Fund, there may be tax implications to any disposition of your holdings. We strongly urge you to contact your financial advisor to discuss the financial and tax implications associated with a redemption of units and the termination of the Fund in your particular circumstances.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $8-billion under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:

Matt Padanyi

Purpose Investments Inc.

Tel: (877) 789-1517

Email: info@purposeinvest.com

