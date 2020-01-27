MCG finances $325 Million for a fashion firm based in NYC
MCG is a non-depository Commercial Lender in 48 states in the US and Europe, with 10 office locations, including in California, Georgia, Florida, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New York, London, Barcelona, Bulgaria and Moldova. MCG is an accredited EB-5 company able to facilitate investor visas to the United States. This private commercial lending institution has been providing quality loans since its inception in 2009.
Julianne Teti
MCG
+1 888-412-2006
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.