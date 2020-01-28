ConsumerMedical Appoints Krista Morris to Position of Senior VP of Account Management

Krista Morris is appointed the Senior VP of Account Management for ConsumerMedical

ConsumerMedical announced the appointment of Krista Morris as Senior VP of Account Management, to continue driving company growth and momentum.

I'm delighted to join ConsumerMedical as they strive to help employees and plan members make better decisions and navigate the increasingly complex healthcare delivery marketplace.” — Krista Morris

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a focused effort to continue to drive company growth and momentum through new sales, customer retention, and customer product expansion, ConsumerMedical announced today that Krista Morris has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Account Management.ConsumerMedical is one of the leading companies in the rapidly expanding field of clinical advocacy, decision support and second opinions. In her new position, Morris will report directly to Chief Revenue Officer Manny Menendez and join the Senior Leadership Team. Additionally, she will provide overall leadership of account management and customer relationship while working to continuously improve the company’s growing roster of large employers and health plans.“Over the years, our exceptional client services team has helped to grow our client list to more than 150 of the nation’s top employers and health plans,” said Menendez. “We have no greater responsibility than keeping our promises to them and their participants and to ensuring we provide consistently exceptional customer service.”Morris brings 25 years of healthcare industry experience to ConsumerMedical. Her diverse and deep background includes employer benefit consulting experience with Hewitt Associates and most recently EPIC, as well as health plan provider experience with Aetna and Cigna, where she served as Vice President, National Account Executive.“I’m delighted to join ConsumerMedical as they strive to help employees and plan members make better decisions and navigate the increasingly complex healthcare delivery marketplace,” said Morris. “I recognize I’m joining a highly successful team and I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues to continue ConsumerMedical’s proven excellence in meeting the needs of all clients.”Morris resides in Atlanta, Georgia with her husband and three sons.About ConsumerMedicalConsumerMedical is a leading clinical advocacy, decision support and expert second opinion company serving more than 4 million individuals and growing through some of the nation’s largest employers, health plans and private exchanges. The company has been serving patients and payers for more than 24 years. As a Medical Ally, ConsumerMedical guides participants throughout their healthcare journey with compassionate, high-touch support and deep clinical expertise. ConsumerMedical offers a fully integrated suite of solutions including Medical Decision Support, Surgery Decision Support, Expert Medical Opinion, Claims Advocacy and more, helping individuals and families navigate the healthcare system while improving outcomes and reducing costs. ConsumerMedical’s results have been validated continuously by independent actuaries. www.consumermedical.com



