Hoyer Statement on the Passing of Congressman Fortney “Pete” Stark

“I was saddened to learn of the passing of former California Rep. Pete Stark, who served the people of the East Bay in Congress for forty years with patriotism and conviction. My thoughts are with his wife Deborah, his children, and the entire Stark family. “Many of the ideas Pete fought for during his tenure became hallmarks of Democrats’ reforms to our broken health care system in 2010 and form the foundation of the Affordable Care Act. Because of his work, Americans who lose their jobs can retain access to their health coverage through COBRA, and no one can be turned away from an emergency room when in need of critical treatment because of an inability to pay the bill. Having served our nation in uniform, Pete spent his life advocating for peace, standing firmly against sending American troops into harm’s way. Sharp-tongued and of quick wit, Pete never minced words; he will be remembered as much for his frankness as for his intellect and his passion for service. “In his later years, Pete settled in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, and I was grateful to him for bringing me constituent casework in my district on a number of occasions. He will be remembered by his former colleagues in the House and by his neighbors in California and Maryland as a man of principle and of deeply held faith in America as a beacon of peace, freedom, and opportunity for all.”