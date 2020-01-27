The Moist Wound Dressings Market is expected to grow by USD 1.14 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

Global Moist Wound Dressings Market 2020-2024. The analyst has been monitoring the moist wound dressings market and it is poised to grow by USD 1. 14 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Moist Wound Dressings Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842238/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on moist wound dressings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Launch of novel products. In addition, advances in moist wound dressing technologies is anticipated to boost the growth of the moist wound dressings market as well.



Market Segmentation

The moist wound dressings market is segmented as below:

Product

• Foam dressings

• Hydrocolloid dressings

• Alginate dressings

• Film dressings

• Hydrogel dressings

• Others



Geographic segmentation

• Asia

• Europe

• North America

• ROW



Key Trends for moist wound dressings market growth

This study identifies advances in moist wound dressing technologies as the prime reasons driving the moist wound dressings market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in moist wound dressings market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the moist wound dressings market, including some of the vendors such as 3M Co., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, Hollister Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Medline Industries Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB and Smith & Nephew Plc .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842238/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.