Ancillare Appoints Vice President of Clinical and Business Operations

Global Clinical and Ancillary Supply Chain leader Ancillare, LP, announced it has appointed Danielle Frederick to Vice President of Clinical and Business Operations.

Danielle Frederick, former Senior Director of Quality Assurance, joins the executive leadership team at Ancillare, LP.

HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Clinical and Ancillary Supply Chain leader Ancillare , LP, the first organization exclusively serving the end-to-end clinical and ancillary supply chain management needs of large- and middle-market pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies, as well as contract and medical research organizations, announced it has appointed Danielle Frederick to Vice President of Clinical and Business Operations.Reporting to Dominick Vietri, President, Frederick will provide global leadership and strategic direction to enhance the organization’s clinical operations, global distribution and supply chain management initiatives. Frederick is tasked with developing, implementing and executing policies, procedures, programs and services designed to minimize risk and enable compliant business operations.Since joining the organization in May 2018, Frederick has played an integral role in enhancing quality focus throughout the Ancillare organization.Frederick brings extensive experience as a diverse quality professional with a strong focus on global quality management. Prior to Ancillare, Danielle served in various quality management positions at West Pharmaceutical Services and Fisher Clinical Services, specializing in quality audits, supplier quality, document control and training. Frederick holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the California Coast University and maintains multiple certifications, including the Executive Leadership Certificate from Cornell University, ASQ Certified Quality Auditor and Certified Manager of Quality and Organizational Excellence.“Danielle has been vital in strengthening our ability to deliver the best-in-class ancillary supply chain management services for our clients,” said Dr. Joanne Santomauro, Chief Executive Officer. “We’re delighted to welcome Danielle to the executive leadership team.”About Ancillare, LPAncillare is the first organization of its kind with an exclusive focus on the global clinical and ancillary supply chain. Ancillare arms sponsors of global clinical trials with a customized, end-to-end Ancillare Supply Plan, enabling developers of new therapies to optimize their clinical study supply chains using streamlined processes, extensive global buying power, a vast depot network, advanced technology, and proven teams of clinical, procurement, operations, logistics and regulatory experts. Ancillare’s Turn-Key Operations ( A-TKO™ ) model embraces the complexities and globalization of the clinical and ancillary supply chain by reducing both the overall cost and cycle time of clinical trials, and greatly improving operational efficiency across all levels of the value chain.Ancillare has supported more than 1,500 clinical trials across 80,000 clinical sites over 100 countries with master depots in United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, and strategic depots in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Israel, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Philippines, Russia, Taiwan, and Ukraine. To learn more, visit ancillare.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.