Vince Imhoff, Famed Criminal Attorney, Examines the Flawed Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement Officials

Vince Imhoff, Famed Criminal Attorney

“It’s disappointing that a commission to reform criminal law procedure is only listening to the prosecution side of the equation.” – Vince Imoff

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney General William P. Barr on Wednesday January 22, 2020 swore in 15 members of a new national commission to study crucial issues in law enforcement, which aims to follow in the footsteps of a similar commission formed in 1965 that launched such concepts as improved training for police, increased data collection in policing and the 911 emergency dispatch system.

The President’s Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice will be chaired by Phil Keith, the former police chief of Knoxville, Tenn., and the current director of the Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Besides Keith, all of the appointed commissioners work in law enforcement — on local or state police forces, in sheriff’s offices, in federal agencies or as prosecutors — which has raised some concerns among those who hoped for input from members of the civil rights, criminal defense and social services spheres.

Vince Imhoff, the managing director of Imhoff and Associates, who was chosen by the “Best of Los Angeles Award” community as one of L.A.’s 100 most fascinating people, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the “Best of Los Angeles Award” community, is most definitely not on board with the whole operation. The talented attorney believes that this commission had so much potential and could have been used effectively if governed by people other than law enforcement to have an outside perspective. Vince believes that the people running the commission are biased and as such the commission itself might be unreliable.

“It’s disappointing that a commission to reform criminal law procedure is only listening to the prosecution side of the equation,” states Vince. “It’s not surprising. Attorney General William Barr is a prosecution advocate. He has not seen a police or prosecution abuse he would investigate. He’s only willing to investigate his boss’s political enemies. Not actual abuses of police and prosecution abuses.”

Commission officials said 15 working groups, each assigned to a different topic in the criminal justice field, would have a diverse membership and hear a range of testimony. The only problem it seems is that the commission is diverse only in the law enforcement aspect. Studying how to better criminal law procedures by the people who enforce the laws is surely going to be a one-sided practice. Vince see’s such an error made and is calling it out by example.

Vince is on the side of a fair practiced commission and believes priorities need to be made. “One of the side conversations that needs to stop is the discussion of “is it better for the police department, the police officer, and the city if the police shoot to kill instead did shoot to stop flight.” For an authentic conversation about criminal justice reform and the police’s use of force to take place, someone other than police officers need to participate in that conversation.

Vince Imhoff

https://www.criminalattorney.com/

Originally from Chicago, Vince Imhoff is admitted to practice law in Illinois, California, and Pennsylvania. He obtained his Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Lewis University and earned his JD from the Illinois Institute of Technology/Chicago-Kent College of Law in 1989. From 1990 to 1997, Imhoff was a Cook County, Illinois Public Defender (Chicago). In 1997, he entered private practice as a solo practitioner.

In 2003, Imhoff founded Imhoff & Associates, PC. In 2005, he became the Managing Director of The Cochran Firm, Criminal Defense section. After Mr. Cochran passed away, Imhoff re-established Imhoff & Associates, PC and left the Cochran Firm.

From 2000 through 2002, Imhoff was the assistant coach for the trial team at Loyola University of Chicago, School of Law. He is currently a member of the State Bar of California, State Bar of Illinois and the State Bar of Pennsylvania. He is also a member of the California Public Defenders Association, Santa Monica Bar Association (Treasurer 2012-2014, Board Member 2008-2014), Lesbian Gay Lawyers Association (Secretary 2009-2011, Board Member 2009-2015), San Bernardino County Bar, San Fernando Valley Bar Association, California Attorneys for Criminal Justice (CACJ), and the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (NACDL).



