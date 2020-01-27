Capitala Group Hires Andrew Schwartz as VP of Accounting and Finance

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitala Group, a provider of capital to lower middle market companies, announced today that Andrew Schwartz has joined the firm as Vice President of Accounting and Finance.



Mr. Schwartz brings almost 10 years of accounting and transaction advisory experience to Capitala Group. Prior to joining Capitala, Mr. Schwartz was a manager in Ernst and Young’s Transaction Advisory Services practice. Before his time at Ernst and Young, Mr. Schwartz was a senior associate in PricewaterhouseCooper’s Assurance practice. Mr. Schwartz was a GLOBE Scholar at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, and a Master of Accounting from the Kenan-Flagler Business School. Mr. Schwartz is a Certified Public Accountant and a CFA Charterholder.

About Capitala Group

Capitala Group is a $3.0 billion asset management firm that has been providing capital to lower middle market companies through its credit, growth and equity investment strategies throughout North America for twenty years. Since its inception in 1998, Capitala has invested in over 160 companies and seeks to partner with strong management teams to create value and generate superior risk-adjusted returns for its individual and institutional investors. For more information, definition and details visit Capitala Group’s website at www.CapitalaGroup.com .

SOURCE: Capitala Finance Corp.

Capitala Finance Corp.

Stephen Arnall, Chief Financial Officer

704-376-5502

sarnall@capitalagroup.com



