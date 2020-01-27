WAHVE Joins AAIS as Associate Partner to Promote Insurance Talent Pipeline

/EIN News/ -- Lisle, IL, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAIS (American Association of Insurance Services), the only national not-for-profit insurance advisory organization, is pleased to welcome WAHVE (Work At Home Vintage Experts) as an Associate Partner.

WAHVE offers a unique contract staffing talent solution that connects companies with ‘pretiring’ professionals to fulfill their staffing needs. With a focus on experienced insurance industry professionals, WAHVE matches the right talent with insurance companies across the country, including AAIS Member organizations.

“We’re pleased to welcome WAHVE to our Associate Partner program,” said Truman Esmond, AAIS’s Vice President of Solutions and Partnerships. “Insurance carriers need to have experienced professionals with unique skillsets in key positions throughout their organizations. WAHVE offers our Member companies unique access to qualified professionals ready to fill the talent gap in the insurance industry.”

“We are excited to be joining AAIS as an Associate Partner,“ said Sharon Emek, Ph.D., CIC, founder and CEO of Work At Home Vintage Experts. “We look forward to working together to protect the talents of the changing insurance industry.”

The AAIS Associate Partner Program provides AAIS Members with access to a broad spectrum of products and services that support insurance operations, often at preferred pricing. For more on AAIS's Associate Partner program, please reach out to membership@aaisonline.com.





ABOUT AAIS

Established in 1936, AAIS serves the Property & Casualty insurance industry as the only national nonprofit advisory organization governed by its member insurance carriers. AAIS delivers tailored advisory solutions including best-in-class policy forms, rating information and data management capabilities for commercial lines, inland marine, farm & agriculture and personal lines insurers. Its consultative approach, unrivaled customer service and modern technical capabilities underscore a focused commitment to the success of its Members. AAIS also serves as the administrator of openIDL, the insurance industry’s regulatory blockchain, providing unbiased governance within existing insurance regulatory frameworks. For more information about AAIS, please visit www.aaisonline.com.

ABOUT WAHVE

Work At Home Vintage Experts (WAHVE) is an innovative contract talent solution that matches retiring, experienced career professionals with a company’s talent needs. WAHVE answers the corporate talent gap by re-engaging veteran professionals looking to extend their careers in a work-from-home arrangement. From screening to placement, WAHVE is a comprehensive solution to qualifying, hiring, and managing experienced remote talent. For more information, visit www.WAHVE.com.

John Greene American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS) 630.457.3238 johng@aaisonline.com



