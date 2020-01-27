The Slot Machine Market is expected to grow by USD 14.09 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period

Global Slot Machine 2020-2024. The analyst has been monitoring the global slot machine and it is poised to grow by USD 14. 09 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period.

Our reports on slot machine provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Growing vendor involvement in market. In addition, use of bitcoins in gambling is anticipated to boost the growth of the slot machine as well.



Market Segmentation

The slot machine is segmented as below:

Product

• Digital

• Mechanical



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for slot machine growth

This study identifies use of bitcoins in gambling as the prime reasons driving the slot machine growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in slot machine

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the slot machine, including some of the vendors such as AMATIC Industries GmbH, APEX pro gaming AS, APOLLO SOFT s.r.o., Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., Eclipse Gaming Systems LLC, International Game Technology Plc, Konami Holdings Corp., NOVOMATIC AG, Scientific Games Corp., and Universal Entertainment Corp. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



